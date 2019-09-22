NETFLIX : TO PRODUCE HEART-WARMING SERIES MOVE TO HEAVEN, DEPICTING LIFE AND EMOTIONS OF TRAUMA CLEANER

SEOUL, Sept 23, 2019 - Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that it will produce a new Korean original series Move to Heaven.

It is a story of Gu-ru who has Asperger's syndrome and his uncle Sang-gu. The two meet through the death of Gu-ru's father and end up running a trauma cleaning business together. Working as trauma cleaners, both Gu-ru and Sang-gu uncover various stories of the deceased while experiencing different emotions and sentiments toward life, death and family.

The series is inspired by a nonfiction essay Things Left Behind (no English title available; roughly translated from the Korean title 떠난 후에 남겨진 것들), written by professional trauma cleaner Kim Sae-byul.

Move to Heaven is directed by Kim Sung-ho, who is well known for his humanistic approach in the film How to Steal a Dog, and written by Yoon Ji-ryun whose works include such dramas as Boys Over Flowers and Angel Eyes.

Move to Heaven will launch exclusively on Netflix.

