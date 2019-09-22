Log in
NETFLIX : TO PRODUCE HEART-WARMING SERIES MOVE TO HEAVEN, DEPICTING LIFE AND EMOTIONS OF TRAUMA CLEANER

09/22/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SEOUL, Sept 23, 2019 - Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that it will produce a new Korean original series Move to Heaven.

It is a story of Gu-ru who has Asperger's syndrome and his uncle Sang-gu. The two meet through the death of Gu-ru's father and end up running a trauma cleaning business together. Working as trauma cleaners, both Gu-ru and Sang-gu uncover various stories of the deceased while experiencing different emotions and sentiments toward life, death and family.

The series is inspired by a nonfiction essay Things Left Behind (no English title available; roughly translated from the Korean title 떠난 후에 남겨진 것들), written by professional trauma cleaner Kim Sae-byul.

Move to Heaven is directed by Kim Sung-ho, who is well known for his humanistic approach in the film How to Steal a Dog, and written by Yoon Ji-ryun whose works include such dramas as Boys Over Flowers and Angel Eyes.

Move to Heaven will launch exclusively on Netflix.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading Internet entertainment service with 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:11:01 UTC
