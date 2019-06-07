Netflix : ​ANTHONY MACKIE TO STAR IN AND PRODUCE “OUTSIDE THE WIRE” FOR NETFLIX

Director: Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan, 1408, Evil)

Producers: 42 and Automatik are producing. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik, Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for 42, Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment, Anthony Mackie

Executive Producers: Josh Horsfield; Fred Berger for Automatik; Rory Aiken for 42

Co-Producer: Charlie Morrison for 42

Writer: Rob Yescombe, Rowan Athale

Cast: Anthony Mackie (Avengers, The Hurt Locker)

Logline: Set in the future, a drone pilot is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Principal photography will start later this summer

Netflix previously partnered with Automatik and 42 on In The Shadow of the Moon starring Boyd Holbrook, Michael C. Hall, Cleopatra Coleman and Bokeem Woodbine which will be released later this year

42 has a multi-year first-look development, financing and production deal for feature films with Netflix

ABOUT AUTOMATIK

Automatik is a Los Angeles based film and television production company led by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and partnered with Grandview Management. Berger and Kavanaugh-Jones have produced over 70 films including Damien Chazelle's LA LA LAND, Jeff Nichols' films TAKE SHELTER, MIDNIGHT SPECIAL, and LOVING, as well as the INSIDIOUS Chapters, the SINISTER series, and THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE. Berger received an Academy Award® nomination and won Golden Globe, BAFTA, PGA, BFCA, and NY Film Critics Circle awards for LA LA LAND.

Since Kavanaugh-Jones and Berger partnered in 2016, they are off to a prolific start, making over 30 films, including Cory Finley's BAD EDUCATION (Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney), Benedict Andrews' AGAINST ALL ENEMIES (Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O'Connell), Jim Mickle's IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON (Boyd Holbrook), Alma Har'el's HONEY BOY (Shia LaBoeuf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe), Chris Weitz' OPERATION FINALE (Oscar Isaac, Sir Ben Kingsley), Karyn Kusama's DESTROYER (Nicole Kidman), Max Minghella's TEEN SPIRIT (Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall), Kim Nguyen's THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT (Alexander Skarsgaard, Jesse Eisenberg), Leigh Whannell's THE UPGRADE (Logan Marshall Green), Reed Morano's I THINK WE'RE ALONE NOW (Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning), Nia DaCosta's LITTLE WOODS (Tessa Thompson, Lily James), ALL ABOUT NINA (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Common), and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's DREAMLAND (Margot Robbie).

ABOUT 42

42 is a management and production company, with offices in London and Los Angeles. Established in 2013, 42 is run by five partners: producers Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh and managers Kate Buckley, Cathy King and Josh Varney.

42's management division represents an eclectic range of high profile and emerging talent. The company's client list includes actors, writers, directors, producers, and casting directors.

Their upcoming slate includes three films in post-production, Cold War thriller IRONBARK starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, MILITARY WIVES starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan and IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON featuring Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook, which will be released later this year.

42's TV projects include six-time Emmy-nominated WATERSHIP DOWN, the animated mini-series adapted from the global best-selling book and featuring the voices of James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Sir Ben Kingsley, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Arterton and Olivia Colman; TRAITORS, a 6-part spy thriller for Channel 4 and Netflix, written by Bash Doran and starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma Appleton, Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway and WILD BILL, a six-part drama series starring Rob Lowe airing from the 12th June on ITV.

ABOUT INSPIRE

Inspire Entertainment is a management and production company. Jason has been Anthony's longtime manager since he graduated from The Juilliard School of Drama. Jason is reteaming with Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Automatik from their producing job on Operation Finale and Anthony and Jason Executive Produced the hit Netflix film, 'IO.' They have many projects in development including 'Signal Hill' about the 1981 landmark police brutality case in which famed attorney Johnnie Cochran won.