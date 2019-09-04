Log in
NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
Netflix : ​START YOUR ENGINES! KEVIN JAMES HEADS INTO THE PIT IN NEW NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES THE CREW

09/04/2019 | 03:37pm EDT
  • Kevin James (The King of Queens, Paul Blart; Mall Cop, True Memoirs Of An International Assassin and Grown Ups) to star and executive produce Netflix's new multicam sitcom, The Crew.
  • Set in a NASCAR garage, James will play the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.
  • Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, Spin City) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
  • Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart; Mall Cop, True Memoirs Of An International Assassin and Grown Ups) will serve as an executive producer.
  • Todd Garner (Tag, Isn't It Romantic, Mortal Kombat) will serve as an executive producer.
  • Matt Summers and Tim Clark will serve as executive producers for NASCAR.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 19:36:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 203 M
EBIT 2019 2 686 M
Net income 2019 1 469 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 88,6x
P/E ratio 2020 51,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 5,60x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 389,39  $
Last Close Price 289,29  $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX8.08%126 661
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.57%398 718
NASPERS LIMITED25.00%99 867
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA17.54%23 979
COSTAR GROUP INC81.37%22 362
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP38.93%21 436
