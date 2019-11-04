Netflix : ACADEMY AWARD WINNER SANDRA BULLOCK TO STAR IN UNTITLED PROJECT DIRECTED BY NORA FINGSCHEIDT FOR NETFLIX

Director: Nora Fingscheidt (Systemsprenger/ System Crasher)

Fingscheidt made her directorial debut with her film Systemsprenger which premiered at the 2019 International Berlin Film Festival where she won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Award for new perspectives in cinema. Since then, the film has won 24 international awards and was selected to represent Germany at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Writer : Academy Award Winner Christopher McQuarrie (The Usual Suspects, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation) adapted from the BAFTA Award-nominated 3-part British mini-series Unforgiven.

Cast: Academy Award Winner Sandra Bullock

Bullock's latest feature Bird Box remains one of Netflix's top performing films and was watched by over 80 million accounts in its first four weeks.

Producers : Academy Award Winner Graham King for GK Films, Bullock for Fortis Films and Veronica Ferres for Construction Film.

Executive Producers: Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright and Colin Vaines

Logline: Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.



About GK Films

GK Films is one of the foremost creative forces in both major motion pictures and independent features. Helmed by Academy Award-winning producer, Graham King, the company has produced and executive produced more than 45 films, grossing over $1.7 billion at the domestic box office and over $4.5 billion worldwide. Heralded by critics and film groups, GK Films' projects have been nominated for 66 Academy Awards, 40 Golden Globe Awards and 59 British Academy Film Awards, among other accolades. The company most recently produced the four-time Academy Award-winning global phenomenon BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY, which starred Rami Malek as the iconic Freddie Mercury and holds the title of the highest grossing musical biopic of all time. Previous GK Films projects include WORLD WAR Z, ARGO, HUGO, RANGO, THE TOWN and TOMB RAIDER. Additionally, King won a Best Picture Academy Award as a producer on Martin Scorsese's 2006 crime drama, THE DEPARTED. King's past film credits also include TRAFFIC, THE AVIATOR, GANGS OF NEW YORK, ALI and BLOOD DIAMOND.

About Construction Film

Veronica Ferres and Frank Buchs are the heads of Construction Film, a production company having specialized in more than 10 international co-productions. By way of example, in 2015, it produced Werner Herzog's SALT and FIRE. In 2019, Construction Film was a producer of Nicholas Jarecki's DREAMLAND about the American opioid crisis starring Gary Oldman, Luke Evans, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly and Veronica Ferres, as well as LOVE, WEDDINGS & OTHER DISASTERS directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace and Ms. Ferres. The company is currently in pre-production on a remake of THE CAKEMAKER with Academy Award nominated director Charles Shyer.