Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : ALEXANDRA SHIPP, ROBIN DE JESUS and VANESSA HUDGENS JOIN ANDREW GARFIELD IN “tick, tick…BOOM!” DIRECTED BY LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 10:30pm EST
  • Cast: Alexandra Shipp (Love, Simon, Shaft, Dark Phoenix), three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band) and VanessaHudgens (The Princess Switch, Bad Boys for Life and Polar) joins Academy Award Nominee Andrew Garfield in the film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!

  • Director: Tony Award Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda

    • Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda also starred in the New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick…BOOM!

    • This marks Miranda's film directorial debut.

  • Writer: Tony Award Winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon) to adapt the screenplay based on the original stage show by the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson

    • Larson is the playwright behind Rent, the multiple award-winning musical, including the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1996. Rent was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996, an honor Miranda's Hamilton also received in 2016. Only nine musicals have won the Pulitzer for Drama. Larson tragically died the night before the show's first preview performance Off-Broadway. Rent ultimately spent twelve years on Broadway, making it the 11th longest running show in Broadway history.

  • Producers: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh for Imagine Entertainment; and Lin-Manuel Miranda

  • ExecutiveProducers: Julie Larson, Steven Levenson, Celia Costas

    • The film is being developed with the support of Julie Larson, sister to late Rent creator Jonathan.

  • Synopsis: Set in 1990, tick, tick…BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety - wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

  • Netflix acquired the film from Imagine Entertainment earlier this year

About Imagine Entertainment

Imagine Entertainment was founded in 1986 by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to create independently produced feature films, television programs and other original programming. Imagine's productions have been honored with more than 60 prestigious awards including 43 Academy Award nominations and 195 Emmy® award nominations. Past productions include the Academy Award Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind, as well as Grammy Award Best Film winner The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years; Get on Up, Rush, J. Edgar, Frost/Nixon, American Gangster, The Da Vinci Code, Apollo 13, 8 Mile, Liar, Liar, Backdraft, and Parenthood to name a few. Recent films include Pavarotti, The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, which won the 2018 People Choice Award for Best Comedy. Grazer's most recent film, the documentary Pavarotti opened this June. Upcoming films include the film adaptation of the NY Times bestseller Hillbilly Elegy;Curious George based on the beloved children's character; and the documentary Rebuilding Paradise ,which follows the community of Paradise, California, as it attempts to rebuild following the devastation of the 2018 California wildfires. Television productions include Fox's Empire, Shots Fired and the 24 franchise, NatGeo's Genius anthology series; NBC's Parenthood and Friday Night Lights; Fox's and Netflix's Arrested Development, as well as HBO's From the Earth to the Moon, for which Howard and Grazer won the Emmy® for Outstanding Mini-Series. Current television projects in production include Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), Swagger (Apple), Genius: Aretha (NatGeo), Why Women Kill (CBS All Access), 68 Whiskey (Paramount) and Filthy Rich (Fox). Ron Howard and Brian Grazer began their collaboration in the early 80's with the hit comedies Night Shift and Splash, and continue to run Imagine Entertainment as chairmen. www.imagine-entertainment.com

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:29:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
10:35pNETFLIX : Academy award winner sandra bullock to star in untitled project direct..
PU
10:30pNETFLIX : ALEXANDRA SHIPP, ROBIN DE JESUS and VANESSA HUDGENS JOIN ANDREW GARFIE..
PU
11/01NETFLIX : Alguien tiene que morir
PU
11/01NETFLIX : 'Green Eggs and Ham' expands Dr. Seuss' world in first trailer
AQ
11/01Apple flips the switch in streaming TV wars
RE
11/01AppleTV+ debuts streaming TV service with Oprah and Aniston
RE
10/31NETFLIX : And shondaland unveil cast of limited series inventing anna
PU
10/31CORRECTION : HBO Max-Rollout story
AQ
10/31'THE STRANGER' : Netflix gives first look at Richard Armitage series
AQ
10/31'V WARS' : Netflix gives first look at Ian Somerhalder vampire series
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 134 M
EBIT 2019 2 634 M
Net income 2019 1 528 M
Debt 2019 9 987 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,8x
P/E ratio 2020 53,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,87x
EV / Sales2020 5,74x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 361,39  $
Last Close Price 292,86  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX9.41%125 695
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.13%389 738
NASPERS LIMITED-22.36%62 704
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%53 329
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.29.44%26 335
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP6.81%23 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group