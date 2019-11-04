Netflix : ALEXANDRA SHIPP, ROBIN DE JESUS and VANESSA HUDGENS JOIN ANDREW GARFIELD IN “tick, tick…BOOM!” DIRECTED BY LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Cast: Alexandra Shipp (Love, Simon, Shaft, Dark Phoenix), three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band) and VanessaHudgens (The Princess Switch, Bad Boys for Life and Polar) joins Academy Award Nominee Andrew Garfield in the film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!

Director : Tony Award Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda also starred in the New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick…BOOM! This marks Miranda's film directorial debut.

Writer: Tony Award Winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon) to adapt the screenplay based on the original stage show by the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson

Larson is the playwright behind Rent, the multiple award-winning musical, including the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1996. Rent was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996, an honor Miranda's Hamilton also received in 2016. Only nine musicals have won the Pulitzer for Drama. Larson tragically died the night before the show's first preview performance Off-Broadway. Rent ultimately spent twelve years on Broadway, making it the 11th longest running show in Broadway history.

Producers: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh for Imagine Entertainment; and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Executive Producers : Julie Larson, Steven Levenson, Celia Costas

The film is being developed with the support of Julie Larson, sister to late Rent creator Jonathan.

Synopsis: Set in 1990, tick, tick…BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety - wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

Netflix acquired the film from Imagine Entertainment earlier this year

About Imagine Entertainment

Imagine Entertainment was founded in 1986 by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to create independently produced feature films, television programs and other original programming. Imagine's productions have been honored with more than 60 prestigious awards including 43 Academy Award nominations and 195 Emmy® award nominations. Past productions include the Academy Award Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind, as well as Grammy Award Best Film winner The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years; Get on Up, Rush, J. Edgar, Frost/Nixon, American Gangster, The Da Vinci Code, Apollo 13, 8 Mile, Liar, Liar, Backdraft, and Parenthood to name a few. Recent films include Pavarotti, The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, which won the 2018 People Choice Award for Best Comedy. Grazer's most recent film, the documentary Pavarotti opened this June. Upcoming films include the film adaptation of the NY Times bestseller Hillbilly Elegy;Curious George based on the beloved children's character; and the documentary Rebuilding Paradise ,which follows the community of Paradise, California, as it attempts to rebuild following the devastation of the 2018 California wildfires. Television productions include Fox's Empire, Shots Fired and the 24 franchise, NatGeo's Genius anthology series; NBC's Parenthood and Friday Night Lights; Fox's and Netflix's Arrested Development, as well as HBO's From the Earth to the Moon, for which Howard and Grazer won the Emmy® for Outstanding Mini-Series. Current television projects in production include Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), Swagger (Apple), Genius: Aretha (NatGeo), Why Women Kill (CBS All Access), 68 Whiskey (Paramount) and Filthy Rich (Fox). Ron Howard and Brian Grazer began their collaboration in the early 80's with the hit comedies Night Shift and Splash, and continue to run Imagine Entertainment as chairmen. www.imagine-entertainment.com

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.