Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/01 04:00:00 pm
286.81 USD   -0.21%
05:48pNETFLIX : Alguien tiene que morir
PU
02:32pNETFLIX : 'Green Eggs and Ham' expands Dr. Seuss' world in first trailer
AQ
11:24aApple flips the switch in streaming TV wars
RE
Netflix : ALGUIEN TIENE QUE MORIR

0
11/01/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Alguien tiene que morir, a three-episode miniseries filmed in Spain, and starring the winner of four Goya Awards, Carmen Maura (La Comunidad, Volver, Gente que viene y bah), Cecilia Suárez (La casa de las flores, Perfectos desconocidos), Ernesto Alterio (El otro lado de la cama, Narcos: Mexico, Las chicas del cable), the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer (La reina del Sur) and award-winning dancer Isaac Hernández (El Rey de todo el mundo). The cast is completed by Ester Expósito (ÉLITE, Tu hijo), Pilar Castro (Gordos, Es por tu bien), Mariola Fuentes (Arde Madrid, Instinto), Eduardo Casanova (La casa de las flores, Señor dame paciencia), Manuel Morón (Malaka), Juan Carlos Vellido (Las chicas del cable) and Carlos Cuevas (Merlí).

The story of Alguien tiene que morir begins when a young man, after being called by his parents, must return from Mexico to his home to meet his fiancée, but the people are surprised when he returns accompanied by Lazaro, a mysterious ballet dancer.

Everything happens in 1950's Spain, in a conservative and traditional society where appearances and family ties play a key role. Caro shows a new register with this new work, portraying a reality and a social problem from a very different point of view.

'Alguien tiene que morir is a wonderful challenge, my first project in Spain and the first outside comedy, which I was very nervous about. Having this cast is a dream came true and makes everything easier. I was very excited to start and now it's a reality,' explains Manolo Caro.

Manolo Caro is the creator and director of this new series, co-written along with Fernando Pérez and Monika Revilla. Produced by Rafael Ley, María José Córdova, Carlos Taibo and Manolo Caro himself. Alguien tiene que morir is produced by Noc Noc Cinema.

About Noc Noc Cinema

Noc Noc Cinema is a production company headed by director Manolo Caro and producers Rafael Ley and María José Córdova. Responsible for successful box-office premieres such as No sé si si si cortarme las venas o dejármelas largas (2013), Amor de mis Amores (2014), Elvira, te daría mi vida pero la estoy usando (2015) and Manolo Caro's remake Perfectos Desconocidos (2018). It is also responsible of important Mexican projects such as: Cómprame un Revólver, by director Julio Hernández Cordón (Directors' Fortnight, Cannes Film Festival 2018) Las Niñas Bien by director Alejandra Márquez Abella (In Competition, Official Selection Toronto, 2018) Los Adioses, by director Natalia Beristáin (Winner of the Audience Award, Morelia International Film Festival, 2017) and Bayoneta, by director Kyzza Terrazas (Official Selection, Rome Film Festival), among others.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:47:00 UTC
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 134 M
EBIT 2019 2 634 M
Net income 2019 1 528 M
Debt 2019 9 987 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 85,0x
P/E ratio 2020 52,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,75x
EV / Sales2020 5,64x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 361,39  $
Last Close Price 286,81  $
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX7.38%125 958
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.91%388 736
NASPERS LIMITED-23.11%62 294
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.14%25 865
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP4.69%22 631
COSTAR GROUP, INC.62.90%20 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
