Netflix : ALGUIEN TIENE QUE MORIR

Alguien tiene que morir, a three-episode miniseries filmed in Spain, and starring the winner of four Goya Awards, Carmen Maura (La Comunidad, Volver, Gente que viene y bah), Cecilia Suárez (La casa de las flores, Perfectos desconocidos), Ernesto Alterio (El otro lado de la cama, Narcos: Mexico, Las chicas del cable), the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer (La reina del Sur) and award-winning dancer Isaac Hernández (El Rey de todo el mundo). The cast is completed by Ester Expósito (ÉLITE, Tu hijo), Pilar Castro (Gordos, Es por tu bien), Mariola Fuentes (Arde Madrid, Instinto), Eduardo Casanova (La casa de las flores, Señor dame paciencia), Manuel Morón (Malaka), Juan Carlos Vellido (Las chicas del cable) and Carlos Cuevas (Merlí).

The story of Alguien tiene que morir begins when a young man, after being called by his parents, must return from Mexico to his home to meet his fiancée, but the people are surprised when he returns accompanied by Lazaro, a mysterious ballet dancer.

Everything happens in 1950's Spain, in a conservative and traditional society where appearances and family ties play a key role. Caro shows a new register with this new work, portraying a reality and a social problem from a very different point of view.

'Alguien tiene que morir is a wonderful challenge, my first project in Spain and the first outside comedy, which I was very nervous about. Having this cast is a dream came true and makes everything easier. I was very excited to start and now it's a reality,' explains Manolo Caro.

Manolo Caro is the creator and director of this new series, co-written along with Fernando Pérez and Monika Revilla. Produced by Rafael Ley, María José Córdova, Carlos Taibo and Manolo Caro himself. Alguien tiene que morir is produced by Noc Noc Cinema.

About Noc Noc Cinema

Noc Noc Cinema is a production company headed by director Manolo Caro and producers Rafael Ley and María José Córdova. Responsible for successful box-office premieres such as No sé si si si cortarme las venas o dejármelas largas (2013), Amor de mis Amores (2014), Elvira, te daría mi vida pero la estoy usando (2015) and Manolo Caro's remake Perfectos Desconocidos (2018). It is also responsible of important Mexican projects such as: Cómprame un Revólver, by director Julio Hernández Cordón (Directors' Fortnight, Cannes Film Festival 2018) Las Niñas Bien by director Alejandra Márquez Abella (In Competition, Official Selection Toronto, 2018) Los Adioses, by director Natalia Beristáin (Winner of the Audience Award, Morelia International Film Festival, 2017) and Bayoneta, by director Kyzza Terrazas (Official Selection, Rome Film Festival), among others.

