Netflix : AMY ADAMS BOARDS RON HOWARD'S “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

AMY ADAMS BOARDS RON HOWARD'S 'HILLBILLY ELEGY'
Director: Academy Award Winner Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, Apollo 13)
Cast: Six-time Academy Award Nominee and two-time Golden Globe Winner Amy Adams (Vice, Sharp Objects, upcoming: Woman in the Window)
Writer: Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water) will adapt the screenplay based on the novel by J.D. Vance
Producers: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment
Executive Producer: Julie Oh, J.D. Vance
Logline: Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.
