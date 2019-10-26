Log in
Netflix

Netflix : Ahmed Amin to star in Paranormal

10/26/2019

Amsterdam, Sat. 26 October, 2019 - Netflix - Set in the 1960s Egypt, Paranormal sees Dr. Refaat Ismail, plunged into a series of supernatural events as he attempts to unravel the mysteries behind each unique and unusual case.

Egyptian actor and writer Ahmed Amin will take the lead role of single hematologist, Dr. Refaat, The series, which will go into production in November, will be directed by Amr Salama (Sheikh Jackson and Tayea), joined by the Emirati director Majid Al Ansari (Zinzana).

Amr Salama, Showrunner, Producer and Director of Paranormal says, 'Amin brings a level of authenticity and a powerful on screen presence that we felt was the ultimate fit for the portrayal of Dr. Refaat Ismail. With such a strong local cast paired with striking special effects, we can't wait to get production underway next month.'

Based on the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's books that sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, Paranormal is Netflix's first foray into Egyptian drama. Paranormal will be produced by Mohamed Hefzy, and Amr Salama as the showrunner, who is also will be the director.

Staying true to the books, Paranormal will be filmed in Egypt and will see a full cast list of, yet to be announced, reflecting Netflix's commitment to creating authentic Egyptian content for global audiences to enjoy. The series will also bring to life the supernatural using powerful post production and visual effects (VFX) techniques to complement cast performances.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 26 October 2019
