Netflix : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Dopfner Mathias

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/18/2018

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

NETFLIX INC [NFLX]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) LOS GATOS, CA 95032 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person 9/21/2018

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

25

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) Holdings in Table I were previously reported and are being included here only to gain access to the EDGAR system. This Form is being amended solely to correct the verbiage in the power of attorney that was attached to the original filing.

Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Dopfner Mathias 100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032 X

SignaturesJason Fox, Authorized Signatory For Mathias Dopfner

** Signature of Reporting Person

9/25/2018

Date

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY - SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an officer or director of Netflix, Inc. (the "Corporation"), hereby constitutes and appoints David Hyman, Reg Thompson, Jason Fox, and Veronique Bourdeau, each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent to complete and execute such Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms as such attorney shall in his or her discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Corporation, and to do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Corporation and such other person or agency as the attorney shall deem appropriate. The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.

This power of attorney supersedes any other power of attorney executed by the undersigned with respect to the subject matter covered by this power of attorney. This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Corporation unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed at Berlin, Germany as of the date set forth below.

/s/ Mathias Dopfner

Mathias Dopfner

Dated: September 17, 2018