Netflix : Announces Its First Arabic Original Series From The Middle East

February 26, 2018 - Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has announced Jinn, its first Arabic original series. The series will feature Middle Eastern talent, and filmed in Jordan later this year. Executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani (SEAM), this young adult fantasy adventure comes from on-the-rise Lebanese director Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (Very Big Shot) and Jordanian screenwriter, Bassel Ghandour (Oscar-nominated Theeb), partnering with the twin producers. The six-episode series is expected to launch to all Netflix members all around the world in 2019.

Jinn will be a contemporary supernatural teenage drama focused on young Arab characters. A group of teenagers' lives are disrupted when a Jinn in the form of a teenage boy appears to them in the ancient city of Petra. Their friendships and young romances are tested when they set out to stop an even greater darkness that is threatening to destroy the world. Can they come together in time, and find the answers needed, in order to save everything?

'This is a great opportunity to portray Arab youth in a very unique way. The level of authenticity Netflix is trying to achieve with this show is definitely what attracted me the most to be part of this project.' said, Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya

Said Ghandour, 'We are really excited about this. It is very common in Middle East that people know someone who has a Jinn story, so it's nice to take that and turn it into a fun and mysterious teen adventure that everyone can enjoy. On a broader note, I love that Netflix is investing a lot in the region, it's a real turning point. We have such a rich storytelling culture, and we'll finally be able to enjoy Arabic content with Netflix quality.'

'We're delighted to be working with such a variety of breakout talent to launch our first Arabic original series in the Middle East.' said Erik Barmack, VP of International Original Series at Netflix. 'We are extremely excited to bring this story to a global audience, and to celebrate Arab youth and culture. We can't wait to share more details later this year.'

Jinn is Netflix's second project in the region. Netflix's first project, the Arabic stand-up comedy Adel Karam: Live from Beirut, is due to launch on March 1st.