Netflix Announces Its First Arabic Original Series From The Middle East
Written and directed by exciting up and coming Arab stars, the teen supernatural thriller is set to debut globally in 2019.
February 26, 2018 - Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has announced Jinn, its first Arabic original series. The series will feature Middle Eastern talent, and filmed in Jordan later this year. Executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani (SEAM), this young adult fantasy adventure comes from on-the-rise Lebanese director Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (Very Big Shot) and Jordanian screenwriter, Bassel Ghandour (Oscar-nominated Theeb), partnering with the twin producers. The six-episode series is expected to launch to all Netflix members all around the world in 2019.
Jinn will be a contemporary supernatural teenage drama focused on young Arab characters. A group of teenagers' lives are disrupted when a Jinn in the form of a teenage boy appears to them in the ancient city of Petra. Their friendships and young romances are tested when they set out to stop an even greater darkness that is threatening to destroy the world. Can they come together in time, and find the answers needed, in order to save everything?
'This is a great opportunity to portray Arab youth in a very unique way. The level of authenticity Netflix is trying to achieve with this show is definitely what attracted me the most to be part of this project.' said, Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya
Said Ghandour, 'We are really excited about this. It is very common in Middle East that people know someone who has a Jinn story, so it's nice to take that and turn it into a fun and mysterious teen adventure that everyone can enjoy. On a broader note, I love that Netflix is investing a lot in the region, it's a real turning point. We have such a rich storytelling culture, and we'll finally be able to enjoy Arabic content with Netflix quality.'
'We're delighted to be working with such a variety of breakout talent to launch our first Arabic original series in the Middle East.' said Erik Barmack, VP of International Original Series at Netflix. 'We are extremely excited to bring this story to a global audience, and to celebrate Arab youth and culture. We can't wait to share more details later this year.'
Jinn is Netflix's second project in the region. Netflix's first project, the Arabic stand-up comedy Adel Karam: Live from Beirut, is due to launch on March 1st.
Receive Press Release Updates
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Subscribe to RSS
Welcome!
Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!
Disclaimer
Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:24:12 UTC