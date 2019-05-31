Netflix : BEN WHEATLEY'S “REBECCA” ROUNDS OUT CASTING
05/31/2019 | 01:44pm EDT
31 May 2019
BEN WHEATLEY'S 'REBECCA' ROUNDS OUT CASTING
Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley and Ben Crompton Join the Gothic Thriller
Director: Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, High-Rise)
Producers: Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, Nira Park
Writers: Screenplay by Jane Goldman; Current revisions by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier
Cast: BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Misbehaviour), Emmy Award Winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary), Sam Riley (Free Fire, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones, Strike) join the previously announced Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer
Logline: Rebecca tells the story of a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband's imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.
The film will start production next week in the UK and France.