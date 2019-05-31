Log in
Netflix : BEN WHEATLEY'S “REBECCA” ROUNDS OUT CASTING

05/31/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

31 May 2019

BEN WHEATLEY'S 'REBECCA' ROUNDS OUT CASTING Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley and Ben Crompton Join the Gothic Thriller
  • Director: Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, High-Rise)
  • Producers: Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, Nira Park
  • Writers: Screenplay by Jane Goldman; Current revisions by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier
  • Cast: BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Misbehaviour), Emmy Award Winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary), Sam Riley (Free Fire, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones, Strike) join the previously announced Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer
  • Logline: Rebecca tells the story of a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband's imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.
  • The film will start production next week in the UK and France.
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:43:01 UTC
