Netflix : BLOOD & WATER, NETFLIX'S SECOND AFRICAN ORIGINAL, STARTS PRODUCTION STARRING A YOUNG, DIVERSE CAST

Cape Town, ZA - (26 June 2019) - Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has started production on its second original African series, Blood & Water, a coming of age, mystery drama based in Cape Town.

Blood & Water will be directed by one of South Africa's most recognisable black female directors, award winning Nosipho Dumisa (Best Director, Fantasia International Film Festival) and produced by Gambit Films led by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers, with Daryne Joshua & Travis Taute as co-directors and writers and Simon Beesley as lead editor.

The series will include a line up of fresh, talented young cast including two newcomers as the female leads. Blood & Water follows the exploits of the intelligent yet spontaneous 16 year-old, Puleng Khumalo played by Ama Qamata (My Perfect Family, Rhythm City), as she investigates the cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister. In the search Puleng meets beautiful, alluring Fikile 'Fiks'' Bhele from nearby private school, played by Khosi Ngema starring in her debut role. Joining the female leads is Thabang Molaba playing Karabo 'KB' Molapo, resident bad boy and high school heart throb who is struggling to live up to his father's high expectations. In her on-going search Puleng finds an ally and assistant investigator in Wade, played by Dillon Windvogel (Arendsvlei), while also having to handle the opinionated Wendy Dlamini, who at times is a bit too 'woke', played by Natasha Thahane (Skeem Saam, The Queen, Lockdown).

Talking to the casting process, Director Nosipho Dumisa, said 'Blood & Water presented us with the opportunity to bring a mixture of fresh new faces alongside seasoned actors. After seeing hundreds of actors and newcomers from both Cape Town and Johannesburg, we're excited to be a part of opening up the industry.'

Completing the diverse cast are Gail Mabalane (The Road, The Wild), Sello Maake (The River, Scandal, Generations), Arno Greef (Binnelanders), Ryle De Morny (Top Billing), Getmore Sithole (Scandal), Xolile Tshabalala (High Rollers), Sandi Schultz (Binnelanders), Monique Rockman (Nommer 37) and Cindy Mahlangu (The Herd).

The series is expected to launch globally on Netflix, in 190 countries, in 2020.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

About Gambit Films

GAMBIT FILMS is an independent, award-winning film and television production company, comprised of a talented and diverse collective of filmmakers. They have produced over 750 episodes of television and have a slate of films in various stages of development, with local and international partners attached. Their latest feature film, 'Number 37' had its World Premiere at The SXSW Film Festival (South by SouthWest Film Festival - Austin, Texas) going on to receive distribution in North America (including theatrical release), German-speaking Europe, China and Japan. The film has now also been nominated for 7 SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards), including Best Film. Their mission is to continue producing world-class entertainment for local and international audiences. http://www.gambitfma.co.za.

