NETFLIX (NFLX)
Netflix : Blake Jenner joins the cast of Netflix social thriller WHAT / IF from Mike Kelley

08/31/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

We kindly ask that you link to www.netflix.com/whatif in your coverage

  • Blake Jenner (Glee, The Edge of Seventeen, Everybody Wants Some) will play Sean. He joins previously announced Renée Zellweger and Jane Levy.
  • Social thriller What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.
  • Writer / Showrunner: Mike Kelley (Revenge, Swingtown)
  • Executive Producers: Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy (Page Fright); Alex Gartner, Charles Roven (Atlas Entertainment); Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke (Compari Entertainment)
  • Co-Executive Producer: Jackie Levine (Compari Entertainment)

About Blake Jenner

Headshot Here

Jenner most recently starred in the indie heist film American Animals starring alongside Evan Peters, Ann Dowd and Barry Keoghan. Jenner starred in the critically-acclaimed feature The Edge of Seventeen opposite Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson for legendary producer Jim Brooks. He also appeared alongside Logan Lerman and Elle Fanning in Sidney Hall for Academy Award-winning director Shawn Christensen. Jenner was the lead in Richard Linklater's nostalgia comedy feature Everybody Wants Some!! Television credits include playing series regular, Ryder Lynn, on the hit comedy Glee and a recurring role on the hit Supergirl. Jenner first broke out on the second season of The Glee Project where he was selected as one of fourteen contestants to compete and ultimately won the competition, landing him a role on Glee. This weekend, Jenner finished out a run as 'Chrisitian' to Peter Dinklages's 'Cyrano' in the Goodspeed Musicals' Cyrano, a new take on the Edmond Rostand classic Cyrano de Bergerac adapted by Erica Schmidt in collaboration with members of the Grammy Award-winning indie alternative band The National.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 16:11:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 848 M
EBIT 2018 1 681 M
Net income 2018 1 218 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 139,25
P/E ratio 2019 84,76
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,58x
Capitalization 160 B
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX93.26%160 462
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-12.36%435 624
NASPERS LIMITED-4.45%109 780
IQIYI INC0.00%20 247
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-26.12%17 875
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP59.84%16 625
