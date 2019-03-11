Netflix : Brings Heart-Fluttering K-Romance with My First First Love

SEOUL, March 11, 2019 - Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that My First First Love, a Korean romcom original series, will launch globally on Thursday, April 18.

My First First Love is a story of unexpected love and personal growth, depicted through relationships formed by five young adults who find their 'first-time' adulthood rather difficult and emotionally challenging.

Jisoo, who wowed the audience with his brilliant acting in Strong Girl Bong-soon, plays the leading male character, Teo, alongside Jung Chae-yeon, who plays Song-yi, Teo's dear friend of 20 years. Jung debuted her acting in Drinking Solo, where she appealed to many fans with her fresh charm.

Creating a complicated love triangle with Teo and Song-yi is Do-hyun, played by Jinyoung who has expanded his acting career with such titles as Love in the Moonlight and The Dude in Me (2018). Do-hyun is not only Teo's best friend but also becomes Song-yi's boyfriend.

Choi Ri, who starred in Spirits' Homecoming (2015), and Kang Tae-oh, known for his recent film Fengshui (2018), play Garin and Hoon, respectively. Both of them end up living at Teo's house, which in turn creates an interesting share house setting.

My First First Love is directed by Oh Jin-seok of Yong-pal and My Sassy Girl (TV drama), and written by Kim Ran, with Jung Hyun-jung, whose popular works include Five Enough and Discovery of Love, also taking part as a creator.

