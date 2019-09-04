Log in
Netflix : CAST SET FOR FAMILY FILM “A BABYSITTER'S GUIDE TO MONSTER HUNTING”

09/04/2019 | 12:42pm EDT
  • Director: Rachel Talalay (Dr. Who, Sherlock, Tank Girl)
  • Producer: Ivan Reitman for The Montecito Picture Company and Amie Karp
  • Executive Producers: Naia Cucukov for Walden Media, Tom Pollock for The Montecito Picture Company, and Ilona Herzberg
  • Writer: Screenplay by Joe Ballarini based on the novel by Joe Ballarini
    • The movie is based on the first installment of Ballarini's A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting book trilogy, published by Katherine Tegen Books, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers. The series includes A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting#2: Beasts & Geeks and A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting #3: Mission to Monster Island.
  • Cast: Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Oona Laurence (Lost Girls), Alessio Scalzotto (Rim of the World), Ian Ho (A Simple Favour) with Indya Moore (Pose) and Tom Felton (Harry Potter franchise).
  • Logline: When first-time babysitter Kelly Ferguson's charge is kidnapped by the Boogeyman, she discovers a secret society of fierce babysitters who protect children - and an entire world of monsters she will have to fight in order to save him.
  • Principal photography begins August 29 in Vancouver, Canada
  • The film joins Netflix's growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things) and produced by Wonderland as well as 2020 films Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down (The Honor List) and starring Sofia Carson; The Main Event directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point) and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; and The Sleepover directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect, Step Up All In).
  • A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is the second family-friendly adaptation from Walden Media at Netflix, following The Baby-Sitter's Club series.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 16:41:04 UTC
