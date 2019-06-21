Netflix : CHIWETEL EJIOFOR, HARRY MELLING AND VERONICA NGO BOARD NETFLIX AND SKYDANCE MEDIA'S “THE OLD GUARD”
06/21/2019
21 June 2019
CHIWETEL EJIOFOR, HARRY MELLING AND VERONICA NGO BOARD NETFLIX AND SKYDANCE MEDIA'S 'THE OLD GUARD'
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights)
Writers: Based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández. Screenplay adaptation by Rucka and Prince-Bythewood.
Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Marc Evans; and Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah
Executive Producer: Stan Wlodkowski, Greg Rucka
Cast: Academy Award Nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Lion King,Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Harry Melling (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Devil All the Time) and Veronica Ngo (Bright, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) join the previously announced Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli.
Logline: Based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.