Netflix : CHRISTIE FLEISCHER JOINS NETFLIX TO LEAD GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS TEAM

Hollywood, CA - September 4, 2018 -- Christie Fleischer joins Netflix, Inc, the world's leading internet entertainment service, as Global Head of Consumer Products, overseeing retail and licensee partnerships, publishing, interactive games, merchandising and experiential events. In her role, Fleischer will lead a team focusing on developing the consumer products portfolio across all categories for Netflix original series and films. She joins the Los Angeles based team on September 4th.

'Christie brings a wealth of experience and creativity from the consumer products world. She has helped to build some of the world's most beloved brands and we're thrilled that she will join us to give our fans more opportunities to interact with Netflix in new and exciting ways,' said Kelly Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer. 'We want to create the highest quality experience for our fans in everything we do.'

'I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Netflix. With the amazing series and films being developed on a global scale, we have the opportunity to truly revolutionize the way people engage with the characters and shows they love,' said Fleischer. 'With the creative freedom offered here and the global audience, there's a huge opportunity to deliver a best-in-class experience for people wherever they are.'

Fleischer joins Netflix from the Walt Disney Company, where she was most recently the head of merchandise for parks, experiences and consumer products. In her role, she lead a global business focused on product strategy, product development, creative, sourcing, supply chain, and logistics across Parks and Resorts, Disney Stores, and licensing.

Prior to her head of merchandise role, she was the Senior Vice President of retail & merchandise for Parks & Resorts where she oversaw merchandise product strategy, product development, planning, visual merchandising, store design, supply chain and logistics. With a deep knowledge of the retail space, Fleischer's experience also includes merchandise management for Warnaco Inc, American Pacific Enterprises and The Disney Store.

Fleischer holds an M.B.A. from the Marshall School of Business at USC and a B.S. from West Chester University.

