Netflix : Current report filing

September 20, 2018

NETFLIX, INC.

Delaware

001-35727

100 Winchester Circle

Los Gatos, CA

95032

(408) 540-3700

77-0467272

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On September 20, 2018, Mr. A. George (Skip) Battle notified the Company that he will be retiring from the Company's Board of Directors effective December 15, 2018.

NETFLIX, INC.

Date: September 25, 2018