Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/25 08:03:14 pm
367.535 USD   -0.56%
OFFRE

Netflix : Current report filing

09/25/2018 | 07:44pm CEST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549 __________________________________

FORM 8-K

__________________________________

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

September 20, 2018

__________________________________

NETFLIX, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

__________________________________

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

001-35727

(Commission File Number)

100 Winchester Circle

Los Gatos, CA

95032

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(408) 540-3700

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

__________________________________

77-0467272

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On September 20, 2018, Mr. A. George (Skip) Battle notified the Company that he will be retiring from the Company's Board of Directors effective December 15, 2018.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

NETFLIX, INC.

Date: September 25, 2018 /s/ David Hyman David Hyman General Counsel

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 17:43:03 UTC
