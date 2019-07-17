Log in
Netflix : DAMSON IDRIS AND EMILY BEECHAM JOIN ANTHONY MACKIE IN “OUTSIDE THE WIRE”

07/17/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

17 July 2019

DAMSON IDRIS AND EMILY BEECHAM JOIN ANTHONY MACKIE IN 'OUTSIDE THE WIRE'
  • Cast: Damson Idris (Snowfall, Black Mirror) and Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Daphne) join the previously announced Anthony Mackie
    • Idris will co-lead alongside Anthony Mackie in Outside the Wire. He also stars in Farming which is inspired by Akinnuoye-Agbaje real-life experience with the practice of farming, a term used in the 60s in reference to Nigerian immigrants coming to Britain who would foster their children out to poor white working-class families in order to create a better opportunity for themselves. Once they had accomplished what they set out to do, they would pick up their children and return to Africa to rebuild their lives. Idris recently won the Best Performance in a British Feature Film prize at the Edinburgh Film Festival for this performance.
    • Beecham most recently earned the Best Actress Award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the film LittleJoe.
  • Director: Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan, 1408, Evil)
  • Producers: 42 and Automatik are producing. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik, Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for 42, Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment, Anthony Mackie
  • Executive Producers: Josh Horsfield; Fred Berger for Automatik; Rory Aiken for 42; David U. Lee for Leeding Media
  • Co-Producer: Charlie Morrison for 42
  • Writer: Rob Yescombe, Rowan Athale
  • Logline: Set in the future, a drone pilot is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.
  • Principal photography will start later this summer
  • Netflix previously partnered with Automatik and 42 on In The Shadow of the Moon starring Boyd Holbrook, Michael C. Hall, Cleopatra Coleman and Bokeem Woodbine which will be released later this year
  • 42 has a multi-year first-look development, financing and production deal for feature films with Netflix
ABOUT AUTOMATIK

Automatik is a Los Angeles based film and television production company led by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and partnered with Grandview Management. Berger and Kavanaugh-Jones have produced over 70 films including Damien Chazelle's LA LA LAND, Jeff Nichols' films TAKE SHELTER, MIDNIGHT SPECIAL, and LOVING, as well as the INSIDIOUS Chapters, the SINISTER series, and THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE. Berger received an Academy Award® nomination and won Golden Globe, BAFTA, PGA, BFCA, and NY Film Critics Circle awards for LA LA LAND.

Since Kavanaugh-Jones and Berger partnered in 2016, they are off to a prolific start, making over 30 films, including Cory Finley's BAD EDUCATION (Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney), Benedict Andrews' AGAINST ALL ENEMIES (Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O'Connell), Jim Mickle's IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON (Boyd Holbrook), Alma Har'el's HONEY BOY (Shia LaBoeuf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe), Chris Weitz' OPERATION FINALE (Oscar Isaac, Sir Ben Kingsley), Karyn Kusama's DESTROYER (Nicole Kidman), Max Minghella's TEEN SPIRIT (Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall), Kim Nguyen's THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT (Alexander Skarsgaard, Jesse Eisenberg), Leigh Whannell's THE UPGRADE (Logan Marshall Green), Reed Morano's I THINK WE'RE ALONE NOW (Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning), Nia DaCosta's LITTLE WOODS (Tessa Thompson, Lily James), ALL ABOUT NINA (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Common), and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's DREAMLAND (Margot Robbie).


ABOUT 42

42 is a management and production company, with offices in London and Los Angeles. Established in 2013, 42 is run by five partners: producers Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh and managers Kate Buckley, Cathy King and Josh Varney.

42's management division represents an eclectic range of high profile and emerging talent. The company's client list includes actors, writers, directors, producers, and casting directors.

Their upcoming slate includes three films in post-production, Cold War thriller IRONBARK starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, MILITARY WIVES starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan and IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON featuring Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook, which will be released later this year.

42's TV projects include six-time Emmy-nominated WATERSHIP DOWN, the animated mini-series adapted from the global best-selling book and featuring the voices of James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Sir Ben Kingsley, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Arterton and Olivia Colman; TRAITORS, a 6-part spy thriller for Channel 4 and Netflix, written by Bash Doran and starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma Appleton, Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway and WILD BILL, a six-part drama series starring Rob Lowe airing from the 12th June on ITV.

42 has a multi-year first-look development, financing and production deal for feature films with Netflix.

ABOUT INSPIRE

Inspire Entertainment is a management and production company. Jason has been Anthony's longtime manager since he graduated from The Juilliard School of Drama. Jason is reteaming with Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Automatik from their producing job on Operation Finale and Anthony and Jason Executive Produced the hit Netflix film, 'IO.' They have many projects in development including 'Signal Hill' about the 1981 landmark police brutality case in which famed attorney Johnnie Cochran won.

ABOUT LEEDING MEDIA

Led by founder and CEO David U. Lee, Leeding Media is an international entertainment company with offices in Los Angeles, and Beijing. It is a production, finance and distribution company that serves as a bridge between the U.S. and Chinese entertainment industries. The company works with American studios, filmmakers and rights holders as well as Chinese investors, distributors and media companies to identify, negotiate and execute mutually beneficial partnerships.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 22:04:08 UTC
