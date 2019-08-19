Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : DAN STEVENS JOINS WILL FERRELL, RACHEL MCADAMS AND PIERCE BROSNAN IN “EUROVISION”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:32pm EDT
  • Dan Stevens will star as Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the Eurovision song contest
  • He joins Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who are playing aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, along with Pierce Brosnan who stars as Erick Erickssong, Lars' father and the most handsome man in Iceland
  • Director: David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge)
  • Writers: Will Ferrell, Andrew Steele
  • Producers: Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy (Gary Sanchez Productions)
  • Executive Producer: Adam McKay
  • Logline: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.
  • The film is currently in production in the UK and Iceland
  • The 64th edition of the competition had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May this year, the winner was The Netherlands with the song 'Arcade', performed by Duncan Laurence. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. This year 41 countries competed for the prize. The show is now a global phenomenon with fans all over the world.
  • Former contestants ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland) launched successful worldwide careers after their wins at 'The Eurovision Song Contest.'

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
01:32pNETFLIX : DAN STEVENS JOINS WILL FERRELL, RACHEL MCADAMS AND PIERCE BROSNAN IN &..
PU
12:12pNETFLIX : Teams with master organizers clea shearer and joanna teplin for a new ..
PU
11:20a'THE POLITICIAN' : Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow make promises in key art poster
AQ
09:57aNETFLIX : Disney Plus streaming service to launch in Canada on Nov. 12 for $8.99..
AQ
09:33a21ST CENTURY FOX 'A' : Disney finds Fox Studio a tough adaptation
AQ
07:07aNETFLIX : Acclaimed novel becomes a netflix original series
PU
02:48aDisney Finds Fox Studio a Tough Adaptation -- WSJ
DJ
08/18NETFLIX : Kevin Smith working on new 'He-Man' cartoon for Netflix
AQ
08/16NETFLIX : Elvis Presley animated series lands at Netflix
AQ
08/16'TO ALL THE BOYS : P.S. I Still Love You' to premiere Feb. 12 on Netflix
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 202 M
EBIT 2019 2 688 M
Net income 2019 1 476 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 92,4x
P/E ratio 2020 53,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,06x
EV / Sales2020 5,84x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 302,80  $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX13.13%132 576
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.68%399 946
NASPERS LIMITED20.36%94 840
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA30.17%26 129
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR5.75%22 451
COSTAR GROUP INC83.45%22 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group