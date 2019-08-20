Log in
Netflix : DEMI LOVATO JOINS WILL FERRELL, RACHEL MCADAMS , PIERCE BROSNAN AND DAN STEVENS IN "EUROVISION"

08/20/2019 | 08:43pm EDT
  • DemiLovato will star as Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland
  • She joins Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who are playing aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, along with Pierce Brosnan who stars as Erick Erickssong, Lars' father and the most handsome man in Iceland, and Dan Stevens as Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the Eurovision song contest
  • Director: David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge)
  • Writers: Will Ferrell, Andrew Steele
  • Producers: Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy (Gary Sanchez Productions)
  • Executive Producer: Adam McKay
  • Logline: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.
  • The film is currently in production in the UK and Iceland
  • The 64th edition of the competition had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May this year, the winner was The Netherlands with the song 'Arcade', performed by Duncan Laurence. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. This year 41 countries competed for the prize. The show is now a global phenomenon with fans all over the world.
  • Former contestants ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland) launched successful worldwide careers after their wins at 'The Eurovision Song Contest.'

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 00:42:04 UTC
