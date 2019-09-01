Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : DIRECTOR HWANG DONG-HYUK TO PRODUCE NEW KOREAN ORIGINAL SERIES, ROUND SIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

SEOUL, Sept 2, 2019 - Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that award-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk will produce a new Korean original series, Round Six.

Round Six is a story of people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win ten million US dollars. The game takes place at an unknown location, and the participants are locked up until there is a final winner. The story will incorporate popular children's games from the 1970s and 1980s of Korea, such as squid game, literal translation of its Korean name, which is a type of tag where offense and defense use a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk is known for his latest work, The Fortress (2017), for which he won numerous prestigious awards, including best screenplay at Blue Dragon Film Awards. For audiences outside Korea, Hwang is also well associated with a huge box office hit Miss Granny (2014), which has been adapted in many Asian countries, such as China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

'I'm already thrilled at the prospect of introducing Round Six to global audience through Netflix. I also have high expectations for the great collaborative work I'll be having with them,' explains Hwang as this is his first time working with the global entertainment company.

Round Six will be available only on Netflix, with its launch date to be announced at a later time.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading Internet entertainment service with 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:37pNETFLIX : Director hwang dong-hyuk to produce new korean original series, round ..
PU
01:54pNETFLIX : Cardi B's 'Rhythm + Flow' to debut on Netflix Oct. 9
AQ
08/29NETFLIX : ANDREW DOMINIK'S “BLONDE” STARRING ANA DE ARMAS ROUNDS OUT..
PU
08/29NETFLIX : From the producers of quicksand comes love & anarchy - a new netflix o..
PU
08/28NETFLIX : Orders the girls on the bus to series inspired by best-selling book by..
PU
08/27NETFLIX : 'The Irishman' to open in select theaters Nov. 1
AQ
08/27NETFLIX : to give 'The Irishman' exclusive theatrical release
AQ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 203 M
EBIT 2019 2 686 M
Net income 2019 1 469 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,9x
P/E ratio 2020 52,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,87x
EV / Sales2020 5,68x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 389,39  $
Last Close Price 293,75  $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX9.75%128 614
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.18%393 649
NASPERS LIMITED23.35%98 136
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA18.90%24 256
COSTAR GROUP INC82.04%22 473
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR0.61%21 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group