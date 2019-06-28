|
Netflix : Defina seu caminho
06/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT
Netflix Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:00:05 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
20 218 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
2 625 M
|
Net income 2019
|
1 576 M
|
Debt 2019
|
9 959 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
107,70
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
62,96
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
8,49x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
6,94x
|
Capitalization
|
162 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
44
|Average target price
|
394 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
6,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NETFLIX
|38.24%
|161 780