Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix: Down after co misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:34pm EST

** Netflix down 4.5 pct at $337.46 in extended trading - if losses hold on Friday, stock set for its biggest 1-day fall so far this year

** Co misses Q4 revenue estimates despite a slate of new original content

** NFLX was up marginally in afternoon trading

** Co added 8.84 mln paid global streaming subscribers in the Q4 and expects global paid streaming net subscriber additions of 8.90 mln in the current quarter

** Analysts had expected 9.18 mln net global streaming additions in Q4 and 7.64 mln additions for the current quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if analysts were excluding unpaid additions

** Up to Thursday's close, NFLX was the best performing FAANG stock so far in 2019, with YTD gains of ~31 pct

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
06:19pNETFLIX : Business Highlights
AQ
05:47pSTRAP YOURSELF IN : Netflix is about to report
RE
05:34pNETFLIX : Down after co misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates
RE
05:25pNetflix's fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; shares slip
RE
05:24pNetflix's fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; shares slip
RE
04:53pCorrection to Netflix Pricing Story on Jan. 15
DJ
04:22pWall Street advances as industrials jump on trade hopes
RE
04:10pNETFLIX : solid 4Q eclipsed by projected slowing US growth
AQ
04:10pNETFLIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pNETFLIX : Releases Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 822 M
EBIT 2018 1 616 M
Net income 2018 1 186 M
Debt 2018 6 654 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 132,08
P/E ratio 2019 85,46
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 8,18x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 381 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX31.28%153 236
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.27%401 454
NASPERS LIMITED8.70%97 185
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA18.28%23 893
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP3.87%15 878
COSTAR GROUP INC8.88%13 376
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.