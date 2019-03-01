Netflix : EMMA ROBERTS TO STAR IN “HOLIDATE” FOR NETFLIX

Log in
03/01 01:12:37 pm
356.42 USD   -0.47%
12:29pNETFLIX : EMMA ROBERTS TO STAR IN “HOLIDATE” FOR NETFLIX
PU
02/28NETFLIX : The baby-sitters club returns!
PU
02/28NETFLIX : AND SUGAR23 ACQUIRE SCREEN RIGHTS TO “THE BOYS' CLUB”
PU
EMMA ROBERTS TO STAR IN "HOLIDATE" FOR NETFLIX

03/01/2019 | 12:29pm EST

01 March 2019

EMMA ROBERTS TO STAR IN 'HOLIDATE' FOR NETFLIX

  • Director: John Whitesell (Big Momma's House 2, Malibu's Most Wanted)
  • Writer: Tiffany Paulsen
  • Producers: Wonderland's McG and Mary Viola (I Feel Pretty, The Babysitter)
    • Wonderland is currently in production on the comedy TALL GIRL for Netflix. Prior to that they produced Netflix hits The Babysitter, When We First Met, and the upcoming family action film Rim Of The World. Additionally, they are the duo behind comedies The DUFF and I Feel Pretty.
  • Cast: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Nerve, Palo Alto)
  • Logline: Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays! Their enduring singledom leaves them subject to the judgment of their meddling family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates on each festive occasion. When these two meet, they pledge to be each other's plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of the year.
  • Holidate marks the fifth collaboration between Wonderland and Netflix
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 17:28:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 226 M
EBIT 2019 2 651 M
Net income 2019 1 844 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 88,07
P/E ratio 2020 54,90
EV / Sales 2019 8,20x
EV / Sales 2020 6,70x
Capitalization 156 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX33.79%156 346
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.67%406 373
NASPERS LIMITED8.76%95 890
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.47%25 345
IQIYI INC82.65%19 655
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP16.40%17 793
