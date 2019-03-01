Netflix : EMMA ROBERTS TO STAR IN “HOLIDATE” FOR NETFLIX

EMMA ROBERTS TO STAR IN 'HOLIDATE' FOR NETFLIX
-
Director: John Whitesell (Big Momma's House 2, Malibu's Most Wanted)
-
Writer: Tiffany Paulsen
-
Producers: Wonderland's McG and Mary Viola (I Feel Pretty, The Babysitter)
-
Wonderland is currently in production on the comedy TALL GIRL for Netflix. Prior to that they produced Netflix hits The Babysitter, When We First Met, and the upcoming family action film Rim Of The World. Additionally, they are the duo behind comedies The DUFF and I Feel Pretty.
-
Cast: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Nerve, Palo Alto)
-
Logline: Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays! Their enduring singledom leaves them subject to the judgment of their meddling family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates on each festive occasion. When these two meet, they pledge to be each other's plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of the year.
-
Holidate marks the fifth collaboration between Wonderland and Netflix
