NETFLIX

(NFLX)
Netflix : ENSEMBLE CAST SET FOR HORROR FILM "THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE"

08/14/2019 | 05:52pm EDT
  • Director: Patrick Brice (The Overnight, Creep, Creep 2)
  • Producer: Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen with 21 Laps and James Wan and Michael Clear with Atomic Monster
  • Executive Producer: Emily Morris with 21 Laps, Judson Scott with Atomic Monster and Brendan Ferguson
  • Writer: Screenplay by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), based on the book There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins
  • Cast: Sydney Park (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper (All American, Snowfall), Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield, Diego Josef
  • Logline: The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings -- before their own secrets are revealed to the world.
  • Principal photography begins August 22 in Vancouver, Canada
  • Next up for Atomic Monster is The Conjuring 3, which is set for release on September 11, 2020. The company is in pre-production with Mortal Kombat which is set for release on March 5, 2021 and the Untitled Atomic Monster Project to be directed by James Wan.
  • 21 Laps' upcoming features include Fox/Disney's Ryan Reynolds-led 'Free Guy,' which will be released July 3, 2020 and Paramount's 'Monster Problems' which will be released March 6, 2020. Other upcoming productions include the live action adaptation of 'Sesame Street' at Warner Brothers and 'Sovereign' starring Mahershala Ali at Focus. While their Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things 3 was recently released to record breaking numbers for the service, other upcoming TV projects with Netflix include Shadow and Bone based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo, the coming-of-age series I Am Not Okay With This and the limited series All The Light We Cannot See, based on the award-winning novel of the same name.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 21:51:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 202 M
EBIT 2019 2 688 M
Net income 2019 1 476 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 91,3x
P/E ratio 2020 53,2x
EV / Sales2019 7,27x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
Capitalization 137 B
