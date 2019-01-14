Log in
Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 11:23:51 am
331.96 USD   -1.67%
09:15aNETFLIX, INC. : annual earnings release
01/04NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues
DJ
01/02NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash Flow Conundrum
DJ
Netflix : ISP Speed Index for December 2018

0
01/14/2019 | 11:04am EST

Here are some highlights from the December data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

Vodafone Greece saw the biggest speed increase on the index this month. Jumping back from slowing speeds last month, speeds at the ISP increased by 0.44 Megabits per second (Mbps), bringing its average monthly speed to 3.08 Mbps, up from 2.64 Mbps in November.

Other ISPs that saw meaningful speed increases in December included:

  • Spain's Telefonica-Movistar: Speeds gained by 0.40 Mbps to reach a 3.84 Mbps average (up from 3.44 Mbps last month),
  • Trinidad and Tobago's Digicel Play: An increase of 0.39 Mbps helped the ISP reach a 3.70 Mbps monthly average (up from 3.31 Mbps last month),
  • Kuwait's Gulfnet: Speeds climbed to 2.72 Mbps (from 2.40 Mbps in November),
  • Romania's Vodafone: Speeds lifted to 2.94 Mbps (from 2.62 Mbps the month prior).

There were several call-outs from Asia this month. In Indonesia, GlobalXtreme and Infokom saw positive lifts in their monthly speed averages. GlobalXtreme brought speeds to 2.95 Mbps (from 2.62 Mbps last month) while Infokom's speeds climbed to a 3.07 Mbps monthly average (from 2.76 Mbps the month prior).

In Taiwan, CNS KBT moved up five spots to No. 1 in Taiwan on the index after speeds increased to a monthly average of 3.65 Mbps, up from 3.35 Mbps in November. Meanwhile, slowing speeds impacted Taiwan Broadband and So-net, with Taiwan Broadband slowing to a 3.32 Mbps average (down from 3.77 Mbps the month prior) and So-net slowing to a 2.85 Mbps average (down from 3.36 Mbps last month).

Major movements in our country rankings for December included:

  • New Zealand jumping four spots to 15th (from 19th in November),
  • Austria dropping four spots to 20th (from 14th in November) and
  • Portugal dropping six spots to 34th (from 28th in November).

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 16:03:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 824 M
EBIT 2018 1 620 M
Net income 2018 1 187 M
Debt 2018 6 752 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 126,72
P/E ratio 2019 81,88
EV / Sales 2018 9,73x
EV / Sales 2019 7,90x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 381 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX26.13%139 530
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.21%401 404
NASPERS LIMITED6.60%94 206
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA6.19%21 878
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP0.07%15 476
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-2.24%13 532
