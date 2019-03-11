Netflix : ISP Speed Index for February 2019

Here are some highlights from the February data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

Taiwanese ISP FarEasTone experienced the largest speed increase on the index this month, jumping back from declines in January. FarEasTone's average monthly speed climbed by 0.84 Megabits per second (Mbps), bringing its average monthly speed to 3.19 Mbps, up from 2.35 Mbps in January. Several ISPs also bounced back from their declines on the index last month:

In the Philippines, Globe's speeds reached an average monthly of 2.85 Mbps (up from 2.23 Mbps last month) and speeds at Converge ICT Solution reached a monthly average of 3.13 Mbps (up from 2.82 Mbps).

Hungary's Telekom saw speeds climb to a 3.72 Mbps monthly average (from 2.98 Mbps).

In South America, a number of ISPs saw their average speeds increase in February:

Speeds at Bolivia's COTAS jumped to a 2.98 Mbps monthly average (up from 2.40 Mbps the month prior).

Chile's Mundo Pacifico saw speeds increase to a monthly average of 4.04 Mbps (up from 3.54 Mbps).

The monthly average speed at Colombia's Claro reached a monthly average of 3.41 Mbps (up from 3.02 Mbps).

ISPs rounding out the speed increases on the index this month include:

South Korea's LG U+ and SK Broadband. LG U+ climbed to a monthly average of 4.20 Mbps (up from 3.87 Mbps), and SK Broadband's speed climbed to a 2.03 Mbps average (up from 1.64 Mbps in January).

Telkom in South Africa reached an average monthly speed of 2.50 Mbps (up from 1.94 Mbps in January).

There were few significant declines on the index this month. Among them were Taiwan Mobile (Taiwan) and PuntoNet (DSL, Wireless and Satellite from Ecuador). Taiwan Mobile's speeds slowed to a 2.03 Mbps monthly average (down from 2.51 Mbps in January), while speeds at PuntoNet decreased to an average monthly of 1.77 Mbps (down from 2.31 Mbps).

In our country rankings, significant rank changes include:

Australia jumped four spots to 13th (from 17th in January).

Austria jumped four spots to 20th (from 24th).

Panama jumped six spots to 34th (from 40th).

Indonesia dropped five spots to 35th (from 30th).

Turkey dropped six spots to 53rd (from 47th).

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team.