Netflix : ISP Speed Index for July 2018

Here are some highlights from the July data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

South Korea's LG U+ saw the biggest speed jump on the index this month. Its speed gained by 0.37 Megabits per second (Mbps), bringing its average monthly speed to 3.23 Mbps, up from 2.86 Mbps in June. Other notable speed gains include:

Spain's Telefonica-Movistar gaining to an average monthly speed of 3.26 Mbps (from 2.93 Mbps last month), and

Taiwan's Taiwan Broadband gaining to an average monthly speed of 3.70 Mbps (up from 3.40 Mbps last month).

In the losses category, Biznet in Indonesia experienced a speed decrease of 0.30 Mbps, bringing its monthly average down to 2.99 Mbps (from 3.29 Mbps in June). Malaysia's Telekom Malaysia Berhad saw speeds slow to a 3.24 Mbps monthly average (from 3.46 Mbps the month prior).

Moves in our country rankings this month include Philippines rising five spots to 49th, Malaysia dropping six spots to 27th and India falling four spots to 53rd.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team.