Netflix : ISP Speed Index for May 2019

Here are the highlights from the May data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

There are a few highlights on the index this month, mostly around speed gains and country ranking movements. Taiwan's Taiwan Mobile saw the largest increase on the index this month. Its average monthly speed increased to 2.29 Megabits per second (Mbps), up from 1.94 Mbps in April (which is an increase of 0.35 Mbps). Symphony in Thailand's speeds gained to a 3.66 Mbps average (up from 3.32 Mbps in April), and invitel in Hungary's speeds reached a 3.22 Mbps average (up from 2.91 Mbps last month).

No significant speed declines this month, but there were some moves in our country rankings:

Luxembourg rose five spots to 4th (from 9th in April)

Netherlands dropped five spots to 7th (from 2nd in April)

Spain climbed five spots to 12th (from 17th in April)

Sweden fell five spots to 13th (from 8th in April)

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team