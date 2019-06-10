Log in
NETFLIX

(NFLX)
Netflix : ISP Speed Index for May 2019

06/10/2019

Here are the highlights from the May data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

There are a few highlights on the index this month, mostly around speed gains and country ranking movements. Taiwan's Taiwan Mobile saw the largest increase on the index this month. Its average monthly speed increased to 2.29 Megabits per second (Mbps), up from 1.94 Mbps in April (which is an increase of 0.35 Mbps). Symphony in Thailand's speeds gained to a 3.66 Mbps average (up from 3.32 Mbps in April), and invitel in Hungary's speeds reached a 3.22 Mbps average (up from 2.91 Mbps last month).

No significant speed declines this month, but there were some moves in our country rankings:

  • Luxembourg rose five spots to 4th (from 9th in April)
  • Netherlands dropped five spots to 7th (from 2nd in April)
  • Spain climbed five spots to 12th (from 17th in April)
  • Sweden fell five spots to 13th (from 8th in April)

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 218 M
EBIT 2019 2 625 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 105,04
P/E ratio 2020 60,81
EV / Sales 2019 8,30x
EV / Sales 2020 6,78x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 392 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX34.82%147 181
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.96%404 984
NASPERS LIMITED23.56%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.42%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR2.95%21 637
