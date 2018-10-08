Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 05:40:57 pm
343.33 USD   -2.28%
05:08pNETFLIX : ISP Speed Index for September 2018
PU
02:16pInvestors Aren't Following Facebook, Google Out of Tech Funds
DJ
02:10pWalmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netflix : ISP Speed Index for September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

Here are some highlights from the September data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

Indonesia's GlobalXtreme enjoyed the largest speed increase on the index this month, increasing its average monthly speed to 2.89 Megabits per second (Mbps), up from 2.64 Mbps in August (a speed increase of 0.25 Mbps). Meanwhile, Infokom (also in Indonesia) experienced a significant decrease delta of 0.41 Mbps, bringing its average speed down to 2.92 Mbps.

Other speed gains this month included a 0.23 Mbps increase by GVTC Fiber in the U.S., bringing its average to 4.46 Mbps (from 4.23 Mbps last month). Additionally, a 0.20 Mbps increase enjoyed by Partner in Israel brought its average to 4.00 Mbps (from 3.80 Mbps last month).

In speed losses this month, Kuwait's Gulfnet and Zajil Telecom experienced declines. Gulfnet's speeds slowed to 2.24 Mbps (down from 2.50 Mbps in August), and Zajil Telecom's speeds slowed to 2.77 Mbps (down from 3.12 Mbps in August). In our country rankings, Kuwait dropped six spots to 35th from the 29th spot in August.

Another notable decrease was experienced by ITC in Saudi Arabia. Its speeds slowed by 0.41 Mbps, decreasing its monthly average to 2.63 Mbps, down from 3.04 Mbps in August.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

To see if your country ranks within the top 10, click here.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 15:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
05:08pNETFLIX : ISP Speed Index for September 2018
PU
03:00pEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : du and Virgin customers to get Netflix
AQ
02:16pInvestors Aren't Following Facebook, Google Out of Tech Funds
DJ
02:10pWalmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu
RE
09:06aNETFLIX : 5 Nigerian Celebrities Rocking the International Stage
AQ
10/05Wall Street falls as solid jobs report boosts bond yields
RE
10/05NETFLIX : Launches Medal of Honor Celebrating Eight Men Who Went Above and Beyon..
AQ
10/05NETFLIX : Medal of Honor
PU
10/04Wall Street stumbles as bond yield climb continues
RE
10/04NETFLIX : Makes overall series deal with eric newman
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:52aDeath Of Momo Investing? 
09:43aInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) September Summary 
09:01aBrazil Stocks Up Post-'Tropical Trump' 1st Round Election Win (Wall Street Br.. 
08:54aPlaying a split Congress 
06:46aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Brazil Assets Jump As Bolsonaro Takes Lead 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 847 M
EBIT 2018 1 682 M
Net income 2018 1 211 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 131,60
P/E ratio 2019 80,40
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 8,21x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 382 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX83.03%152 998
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-25.21%370 654
NASPERS LIMITED-17.24%85 306
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%30 026
IQIYI INC0.00%18 386
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP70.30%17 329
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.