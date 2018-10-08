Netflix : ISP Speed Index for September 2018

Here are some highlights from the September data for the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

Indonesia's GlobalXtreme enjoyed the largest speed increase on the index this month, increasing its average monthly speed to 2.89 Megabits per second (Mbps), up from 2.64 Mbps in August (a speed increase of 0.25 Mbps). Meanwhile, Infokom (also in Indonesia) experienced a significant decrease delta of 0.41 Mbps, bringing its average speed down to 2.92 Mbps.

Other speed gains this month included a 0.23 Mbps increase by GVTC Fiber in the U.S., bringing its average to 4.46 Mbps (from 4.23 Mbps last month). Additionally, a 0.20 Mbps increase enjoyed by Partner in Israel brought its average to 4.00 Mbps (from 3.80 Mbps last month).

In speed losses this month, Kuwait's Gulfnet and Zajil Telecom experienced declines. Gulfnet's speeds slowed to 2.24 Mbps (down from 2.50 Mbps in August), and Zajil Telecom's speeds slowed to 2.77 Mbps (down from 3.12 Mbps in August). In our country rankings, Kuwait dropped six spots to 35th from the 29th spot in August.

Another notable decrease was experienced by ITC in Saudi Arabia. Its speeds slowed by 0.41 Mbps, decreasing its monthly average to 2.63 Mbps, down from 3.04 Mbps in August.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. To test your internet speed, visit http://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen is a member of the Netflix communications team.