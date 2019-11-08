Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : IT'S TIME TO DISCOVER THE RULES OF THE ANGELUS SYSTEM. WATCH THE TRAILER FOR NOBODY'S LOOKING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:35am EST

Sao Paulo, November 1, 2019 - What people call luck is nothing more than the invisible work of an Angelus. This is what we see on the trailer for the new original Netflix series Nobody's Looking, an acid comedy created and directed by Daniel Rezende (Bingo: the King of the Mornings, Turma da Mônica - Laços). The video presents the four fundamental rules of the Angelus System, which protects humans.

Watch trailer HERE

With eight episodes and hilarious cast formed by actors Victor Lamoglia (Parafernalha), Júlia Rabello (Porta dos Fundos), Kéfera Buchmann (É Fada!), Leandro Ramos (Choque de Cultura), Danilo de Moura (Tim Maia - Vale Tudo, o Musical), Augusto Madeira (O Mecanismo), Thati Lopes (Porta dos Fundos), Telma Souza (O Outro Lado do Paraíso) and the singer Projota (Carcereiros), among others, the show produced by Gullane explores the most complex issues of humanity in an unusual and humorous way.

Uli (Victor Lamoglia) is the youngest Angelus in the 5511th District. Under the tutelage of veterans Greta (Júlia Rabello) and Chun (Danilo de Moura) and the relentless gaze of Inspector Fred (Augusto Madeira), he will learn all there is to know about the Angelus System. Unable to accept his boss' arbitrary orders, Uli decides to help humans on his own. Within hours, the novice breaks all the rules. But, surprise, he is not punished. Is the boss really watching?

Nobody's Looking premieres on November 22, only on Netflix. The script is signed by Mariana Trench Bastos, Mariana Zatz, Leandro Ramos, David Tennenbaum, Cauê Laratta, Felipe Sant'Angelo and Rodrigo Bernardo. Under the general direction of Rezende, who is also the showrunner, the series is directed by himself, Fernando Fraiha and Marcus Baldini. The brothers Caio Gullane and Fabiano Gullane, both producers of the show, collaborate with Netflix for the first time.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Daniel Rezende

Daniel Rezende began working in the movie industry by editing 'Cidade de Deus' ('City of God') - he was nominated for an Oscar and won the Bafta. He has also edited 'The Motorcycle Diaries' ('Diários de Motocicleta') and 'Dark Water' by Walter Salles, 'Elite Squad 1 and 2' ('Tropa de Elite 1 and 2'), 'Robocop' and '7 Days in Entebbe' by José Padilha, 'Blindness' and '360' by Fernando Meirelles, and 'The Tree of Life' by Terrence Mallick. As a director, his work includes 'Fora de Controle' (TV Record), 'O Homem da Sua Vida' (HBO) and The Mechanism (Netflix).

Rezende's first feature film 'Bingo: the King of the Mornings' ('Bingo, o Rei das Manhãs'), starring Vladimir Brichta in the lead role, won 8 awards at the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2018, including best movie. In 2019, the director released the first live-action adaptation of Mauricio de Sousa's characters, the film 'Turma da Mônica - Laços', which drew more than 2 million viewers in theaters.

About Gullane

In 1996, brothers Caio and Fabiano Gullane founded Gullane, which now has more than 45 prominent films in Brazil and abroad, 30 TV series, numerous specials, and documentaries. 'Carandiru,' 'Brainstorm' 'The Year My Parents Went on Vacation'; the 'Till Luck Do Us Part' franchise; 'The Second Mother', 'Just Like Our Parents,' 'Bingo: The King of Mornings'; the series 'Alice' (HBO), 'Unidade Básica' (Universal) and 'Jailers' (TV Globo) are some of the work done by Gullane in recent years.

In 22 years, Gullane has achieved more than 500 awards and nominations in its career, as well as having its projects recognized in the official selections of the most important festivals in the world such as Oscar, Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, Toronto, Venice and the Emmy Award.


Press contacts:

Nana Caetano

ncaetano@netflix.com

Marina Telecki

mtelecki@netflixcontractors.com

Juliana Branco

jbranco@netflixcontractors.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 05:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
12:35aNETFLIX : It's time to discover the rules of the angelus system. watch the trail..
PU
11/07'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
RE
11/07'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
RE
11/07'FROM SCRATCH' : Zoe Saldana to star in Netflix adaptation
AQ
11/07NETFLIX : WINS HOT HORROR PACKAGE “THE UNSOUND” FROM DIRECTOR DAVID ..
PU
11/07Roku tumbles 11% as Wall St. gives thumbs down to latest report
RE
11/07NETFLIX : Tiffany Haddish's Netflix special 'Black Mitzvah' coming in December
AQ
11/07'KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS' : Vanessa Hudgens falls for time traveler in first tra..
AQ
11/07Baidu beats third-quarter estimates fuelled by video streaming growth; shares..
RE
11/06Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 134 M
EBIT 2019 2 634 M
Net income 2019 1 528 M
Debt 2019 9 987 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 85,5x
P/E ratio 2020 52,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,78x
EV / Sales2020 5,67x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 361,39  $
Last Close Price 288,59  $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX7.82%126 475
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.97%405 443
NASPERS LIMITED-21.43%64 893
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 955
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.30.82%26 615
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP2.87%22 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group