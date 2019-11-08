Netflix : IT'S TIME TO DISCOVER THE RULES OF THE ANGELUS SYSTEM. WATCH THE TRAILER FOR NOBODY'S LOOKING

Sao Paulo, November 1, 2019 - What people call luck is nothing more than the invisible work of an Angelus. This is what we see on the trailer for the new original Netflix series Nobody's Looking, an acid comedy created and directed by Daniel Rezende (Bingo: the King of the Mornings, Turma da Mônica - Laços). The video presents the four fundamental rules of the Angelus System, which protects humans.

Watch trailer HERE

With eight episodes and hilarious cast formed by actors Victor Lamoglia (Parafernalha), Júlia Rabello (Porta dos Fundos), Kéfera Buchmann (É Fada!), Leandro Ramos (Choque de Cultura), Danilo de Moura (Tim Maia - Vale Tudo, o Musical), Augusto Madeira (O Mecanismo), Thati Lopes (Porta dos Fundos), Telma Souza (O Outro Lado do Paraíso) and the singer Projota (Carcereiros), among others, the show produced by Gullane explores the most complex issues of humanity in an unusual and humorous way.

Uli (Victor Lamoglia) is the youngest Angelus in the 5511th District. Under the tutelage of veterans Greta (Júlia Rabello) and Chun (Danilo de Moura) and the relentless gaze of Inspector Fred (Augusto Madeira), he will learn all there is to know about the Angelus System. Unable to accept his boss' arbitrary orders, Uli decides to help humans on his own. Within hours, the novice breaks all the rules. But, surprise, he is not punished. Is the boss really watching?

Nobody's Looking premieres on November 22, only on Netflix. The script is signed by Mariana Trench Bastos, Mariana Zatz, Leandro Ramos, David Tennenbaum, Cauê Laratta, Felipe Sant'Angelo and Rodrigo Bernardo. Under the general direction of Rezende, who is also the showrunner, the series is directed by himself, Fernando Fraiha and Marcus Baldini. The brothers Caio Gullane and Fabiano Gullane, both producers of the show, collaborate with Netflix for the first time.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.



About Daniel Rezende

Daniel Rezende began working in the movie industry by editing 'Cidade de Deus' ('City of God') - he was nominated for an Oscar and won the Bafta. He has also edited 'The Motorcycle Diaries' ('Diários de Motocicleta') and 'Dark Water' by Walter Salles, 'Elite Squad 1 and 2' ('Tropa de Elite 1 and 2'), 'Robocop' and '7 Days in Entebbe' by José Padilha, 'Blindness' and '360' by Fernando Meirelles, and 'The Tree of Life' by Terrence Mallick. As a director, his work includes 'Fora de Controle' (TV Record), 'O Homem da Sua Vida' (HBO) and The Mechanism (Netflix).

Rezende's first feature film 'Bingo: the King of the Mornings' ('Bingo, o Rei das Manhãs'), starring Vladimir Brichta in the lead role, won 8 awards at the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2018, including best movie. In 2019, the director released the first live-action adaptation of Mauricio de Sousa's characters, the film 'Turma da Mônica - Laços', which drew more than 2 million viewers in theaters.

About Gullane

In 1996, brothers Caio and Fabiano Gullane founded Gullane, which now has more than 45 prominent films in Brazil and abroad, 30 TV series, numerous specials, and documentaries. 'Carandiru,' 'Brainstorm' 'The Year My Parents Went on Vacation'; the 'Till Luck Do Us Part' franchise; 'The Second Mother', 'Just Like Our Parents,' 'Bingo: The King of Mornings'; the series 'Alice' (HBO), 'Unidade Básica' (Universal) and 'Jailers' (TV Globo) are some of the work done by Gullane in recent years.

In 22 years, Gullane has achieved more than 500 awards and nominations in its career, as well as having its projects recognized in the official selections of the most important festivals in the world such as Oscar, Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, Toronto, Venice and the Emmy Award.



