Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Netflix : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 03:39am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Dopfner Mathias

9/18/2018

NETFLIX INC [NFLX]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

25

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit List Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Dopfner Mathias

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032

X

Signatures

By: Jason Fox, Authorized Signatory For: Mathias Dopfner

9/21/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB controlnumber.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY - SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an officer or director of Netflix, Inc. (the "Corporation"), hereby constitutes and appoints Carole Payne, David Hyman and Reg Thompson and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent to complete and execute such Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms as such attorney shall in his or her discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Corporation, and to do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Corporation and such other person or agency as the attorney shall deem appropriate. The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Corporation unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed at Berlin, Germany as of the date set forth below.

/s/ Mathias Dopfner

Mathias Dopfner

Dated: September 17, 2018

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 01:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
03:39aNETFLIX : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/21NETFLIX : Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrer..
PU
09/21NETFLIX : Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin to star in Netflix series 'No Good Nick'
AQ
09/21Comcast and Fox take $34 billion battle for Britain's Sky to the wire
RE
09/21Comcast and Fox take $34 billion battle for Sky to the wire
RE
09/21NETFLIX : Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to co-star in sci-fi movie for Netfli..
AQ
09/21NETFLIX : Yankee, latest netflix original, starts production in mexico city
PU
09/21NETFLIX : Produced by ITV, aired on the BBC, now Bodyguard will stream on Netfli..
AQ
09/21NETFLIX : 'lets the devil out' in Daredevil season 3 date announcement trailer
AQ
09/20DOLBY ATMOS : The ins, outs and sounds of the object-based surround system
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21BMO Overweight on 'attractive' new Communications sector 
09/21The Market Rally Is Sustainable - Cramer's Mad Money (9/20/18) 
09/20Disney's Dividend Growth Is About To Pick Up 
09/20THE ESSENCE OF THE 'NEW' MODERN CORP : Free Cash Flow 
09/20Disney's Iger talks streaming, Fox integration, ESPN in interview 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 848 M
EBIT 2018 1 681 M
Net income 2018 1 224 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 137,14
P/E ratio 2019 83,20
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,52x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 381 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX90.33%159 099
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-18.15%393 889
NASPERS LIMITED-7.36%94 994
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%30 482
IQIYI INC0.00%20 137
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP78.61%17 898
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.