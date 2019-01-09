Log in
NETFLIX (NFLX)
  Report  
Netflix : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

01/09/2019 | 06:09pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Neumann Spencer Adam

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

1/7/2019

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

NETFLIX INC [NFLX]

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Chief Financial Officer /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:Remarks:

Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Neumann Spencer Adam

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032

Chief Financial Officer

Signatures

By: Veronique Bourdeau For: Spence Neumann

** Signature of Reporting Person

1/9/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY - SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an officer or director of Netflix, Inc. (the "Corporation"), hereby constitutes and appoints David Hyman, Reg Thompson, Kimberly Hodgdon and Veronique Bourdeau, each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent to

(i) complete and execute such Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms as such attorney shall in his or her discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) ("Rule 144"), Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder ("Section 16"), or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Corporation, and to do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any securities exchange or national association, the Corporation and such other person or agency as the attorney shall deem appropriate and (ii) prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the SEC a Form ID (or any successor form), including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Rule 144, Section 16, or any successor laws and regulations.

The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. The undersigned acknowledges that each such attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is the Corporation assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Rule 144, Section 16, or any successor laws and regulations.

This power of attorney supersedes any other power of attorney executed by the undersigned with respect to the subject matter covered by this power of attorney. This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Corporation unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed at Beverly Hills, CA as of the date set forth below.

/s/ Spencer Neumann

Spencer Neumann

Dated: January 1, 2019

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 23:08:03 UTC
