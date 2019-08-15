Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : JACKIE VAN BEEK and MADELEINE SAMI TO DIRECT AUBREY PLAZA IN FEATURE COMEDY “HOPE” FOR NETFLIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 07:37pm EDT
  • Directors: Jackie van Beek & Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers)
    • Hope marks the second feature to be directed by the comedic duo following their female-driven comedy The Breaker Upperers, which they also co-wrote and starred in, and premiered on Netflix in February 2019.
  • Writers: Karen McCullah & Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith
    • McCullah and Smith have a slew of comedy credits under their belt iincluding The House Bunny, Legally Blonde, The Ugly Truth, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She's the Man. They are currently writing the Spice Girls movie for Paramount Animation, and an original pitch for Paramount (live action) with Todd Garner producing called PartyGirls. Hope is a passion project for the duo.
  • Cast: Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Legion, Parks and Recreation)
  • Plaza recently wrapped production on the feature, Black Bear, a suspenseful meta-drama, which she is producing and starring in opposite Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. She recently starred in Noah Hawley's Legion on FX and MGM's feature, Child'sPlay opposite Brian Tyree Henry. Previously, she starred in Matt Spicer's acclaimed film, Ingrid Goes West. As one of the film's producers, she received the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and the film received a nomination for Best First Screenplay. For seven seasons, Plaza played the underachieving assistant, April Ludgate, on the Emmy-nominated comedy series Parks and Recreation.She also starred in many notable films including Colin Trevorrow's Safety Not Guaranteed, Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Judd Apatow's Funny People, Jeff Baena's The LIttle Hours (which she produced), among others. Additionally, Plaza recently hosted the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
  • Producers: Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films; Lundi Shackleton & Philippe Palacios for Les Espoirs Pictures; Aubrey Plaza
  • Executive Producers: Adam Wagner, Kiwi Smith and Karen McCullah

Aubrey Plaza Headshot (please download)

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 23:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
07:37pNETFLIX : JACKIE VAN BEEK and MADELEINE SAMI TO DIRECT AUBREY PLAZA IN FEATURE C..
PU
12:26pSTICKS & STONES' : Dave Chappelle comedy special to premiere Aug. 26
AQ
08/14NETFLIX : ENSEMBLE CAST SET FOR HORROR FILM “THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR H..
PU
08/14'THE SPY' : Netflix shares photos of Sacha Baron Cohen as Mossad agent
AQ
08/14'FALLING INN LOVE' : Christina Milian finds romance in Netflix trailer
AQ
08/14'13 REASONS WHY' : Bryce's death rocks Liberty High in Season 3 photos
AQ
08/14LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/13CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
RE
08/13SUMNER REDSTONE : Viacom-CBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media dea..
RE
08/13Merged CBS and Viacom aim to join U.S. media big league
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 202 M
EBIT 2019 2 688 M
Net income 2019 1 476 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 90,3x
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,91x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 295,76  $
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX11.75%130 961
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.15%411 284
NASPERS LIMITED19.68%94 259
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA29.65%26 449
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR4.08%22 500
COSTAR GROUP INC77.87%21 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group