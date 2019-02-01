Log in
Netflix : JOSÉ PADILHA ATTACHED TO WRITE AND DIRECT FEATURE FILM 'DEAD OR ALIVE' WITH GREG SILVERMAN'S STAMPEDE FOR NETFLIX

02/01/2019 | 06:29pm EST
  • Director: José Padilha (Narcos, Robocop, Elite Squad, Elite Squad: The Enemy Within)
  • Screenwriters: José Padilha, Peter Maguire
  • Producers: José Padilha, and Stampede's Greg Silverman
  • Logline: Dead Or Alive is the untold saga of two mixed martial artists, Mitsuyo Maeda and Rickson Gracie, who helped pioneer Brazilian jiu-jitsu and how the ultimate martial arts traveled from Tokyo, Japan to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
  • The deal comes on the heels of Padilha's successful collaborations with Netflix, Narcos and the hit Brazilian series O Mecanismo, which is set to launch season two.
  • Said Stampede's Greg Silverman:'This is a film with universal appeal with remarkable real-life characters. Rickson Gracie is one of the greatest fighters of all time and we are honored to share his story,' stated Silverman. 'I have been an admirer of José's for years, and we are honored he has chosen Stampede to collaborate with on Dead or Alive, and to share it with Netflix's global audience.'

ABOUT STAMPEDE:Stampede is an independent entertainment media company founded by Greg Silverman, the former President of Warner Bros. Pictures. The company's lead investor and Co-Chairman is Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube, and Co-Owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Additional investors include leaders from Silicon Valley, Asia, and the U.S. media space. Stampede is on the forefront of content creation across the divisions of film, television and alternative programming.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 23:28:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
