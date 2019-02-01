Netflix : JOSÉ PADILHA ATTACHED TO WRITE AND DIRECT FEATURE FILM 'DEAD OR ALIVE' WITH GREG SILVERMAN'S STAMPEDE FOR NETFLIX

Director: José Padilha (Narcos, Robocop, Elite Squad, Elite Squad: The Enemy Within)

Screenwriters: José Padilha, Peter Maguire

Producers: José Padilha, and Stampede's Greg Silverman

Logline: Dead Or Alive is the untold saga of two mixed martial artists, Mitsuyo Maeda and Rickson Gracie, who helped pioneer Brazilian jiu-jitsu and how the ultimate martial arts traveled from Tokyo, Japan to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The deal comes on the heels of Padilha's successful collaborations with Netflix, Narcos and the hit Brazilian series O Mecanismo, which is set to launch season two.

Said Stampede's Greg Silverman:'This is a film with universal appeal with remarkable real-life characters. Rickson Gracie is one of the greatest fighters of all time and we are honored to share his story,' stated Silverman. 'I have been an admirer of José's for years, and we are honored he has chosen Stampede to collaborate with on Dead or Alive, and to share it with Netflix's global audience.'

