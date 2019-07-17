Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : JOSH CHARLES TO CO-STAR IN NETFLIX SERIES AWAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

17 July 2019

JOSH CHARLES TO CO-STAR IN NETFLIX SERIES AWAY
  • Josh Charles(The Good Wife) is set to star as Matt Logan (joining co-star Hilary Swank), a NASA engineer whose wife is commanding the first mission to Mars. He faces the already enormous challenges of dealing with the mission from home, while trying to raise their teenage daughter on his own, but when he goes through a life-altering experience in the first episode he will understand the true cost of what it means to be away from each other.
  • Logline:Away centers on Emma Logan, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.
  • The series is loosely inspired by the Chris Jones article from ESQUIRE, which documented renowned astronaut Scott Kelly's mission to space.
  • Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.
  • Ed Zwick (Nashville, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Last Samurai) will direct the first episode and serves as an executive producer.
  • Andrew Hinderaker wrote the first episode and serves as an executive producer. He is the creator of the series.
  • Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) serves as writer and executive producer.
  • Executive Producers: Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield, Felicity), Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee (episode 101 only), Jeni Mulein (for episodes 102-110).
  • Episodes: 10
  • Studio: Universal Television, True Jack Productions, 6th & Idaho
  • Josh Charles Headshot (photo credit Mark Mann) please do not post link, download only
Receive Press Release Updates

Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 18:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
02:46pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Lower As Investor Digest Mixed Earnings And Econ..
DJ
02:25pNETFLIX : Josh charles to co-star in netflix series away
PU
01:02pWall Street falls as railroads slide after CSX signals trade impact
RE
09:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP Group, Netflix, Amazon, LVMH
09:11aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way
DJ
07:50aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way
DJ
04:53aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway
DJ
04:14aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway
DJ
03:08aTalkTalk, buoyed by strong fibre demand, reiterates outlook
RE
07/16NETFLIX : Kondo's joy sparked by 2 Emmy nominations for Netflix show
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 170 M
EBIT 2019 2 620 M
Net income 2019 1 548 M
Debt 2019 10 056 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 107x
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 160 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 401,39  $
Last Close Price 365,99  $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX36.74%165 925
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.18%431 942
NASPERS LIMITED24.79%107 513
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA33.44%27 364
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR20.80%25 966
COSTAR GROUP INC73.42%21 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About