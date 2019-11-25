Netflix : JTBC-NETFLIX INK MULTI-YEAR DEAL FOR HIGH-QUALITY KOREAN TV SERIES

Seoul, Korea. - Nov 25, 2019 -- Netflix entered into a multi-year content distribution agreement with JTBC Content Hub, the content arm of JTBC, South Korea's leading media company.

Commencing from 2020, the partnership will allow Netflix to stream JTBC's prime-time TV dramas across more than 190 countries. With the new deal, JTBC and Netflix will co-develop and showcase JTBC's prime-time TV drama globally as well as optimizing what will be presented to the world amongst the stellar slate of JTBC's upcoming series.

Today's announcement is a part of the continued partnership between JTBC and Netflix, and symbolizes the strong tie between the two companies. In April 2017, JTBC and Netflix had first entered into an international licensing agreement for JTBC's library of 600 hours of scripted and unscripted TV shows. Since then, JTBC's shows have been proven successful amongst global fans including SKY Castle, Something in the Rain, Life, and My Country: The New Age.

JTBC said, 'the trust between JTBC and Netflix will become more solidified through the agreement. The agreement will also drive JTBC's entrance into overseas markets as a global production house with high-quality content. We are also excited because the partnership with Netflix will continue for the long-term. JTBC has been leading Korea's cultural trends, and the partnership will create more opportunities for JTBC to expand the global presence of our content around the world.'

'Our members love great Made-in-Korea stories, and JTBC's great shows have proven its success in Korea and around the world. We are thrilled to present the depth and variety of best in class Korean stories from JTBC,' said Netflix.

The love for Korean culture, especially around Korean stories in TV drama format, from the world's fans is also deepening. Together with Netflix, the compelling 'Made in Korea' stories with diversity and depth is creating joy for the audiences in Asia and beyond. Since the 2016 launch in Korea, Netflix is also seeking flexible ways of collaborating with local creative communities and partners including JTBC.