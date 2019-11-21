Log in
Netflix

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch Launches Globally on Netflix December 24

11/21/2019 | 03:37pm EST

Download art HERE

Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

I'm John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It's funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch is directed by Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now, SNL, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid). The special launches globally on Netflix on December 24, 2019.

We kindly ask you include netflix.com/JohnMulaneyandsacklunchbunch in your coverage.

Screeners are available upon request.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:36:06 UTC
