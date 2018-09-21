Netflix : Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrere join RuPaul Charles in Netflix comedy series AJ AND THE QUEEN

Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrere join the cast of AJ and the Queen, the upcoming Netflix comedy series starring Emmy Award-winning RuPaul Charles.
The series is written by Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City) and RuPaul Charles who will both serve as executive producers.
Josh Segarra will play Hector. Segarra can also be seen in as 'Jason' in the feature remake of Overboard (MGM), 'Adrian Chase/Prometheus' on Arrow (The CW), and 'C.O' Stefanovic on Orange is the New Black (Netflix). Other recent credits include Judd Apatow's feature film Trainwreck and as 'Billy Cepeda' in the comedy series Sirens on USA.
Michael-Leon Wooley will play Louis. Wooley is a Broadway, TV & film actor who was the voice of Louis, a high-strung jazz singing, trumpet playing alligator in Disney's Oscar nominated animated feature film, The Princess and the Frog. Michael has also appeared in Grace & Frankie, Dreamgirls, Premium Rush, Ghost Town and My Father's Will.
Katerina Tannenbaum will play Brianna. Tannenbaum is best known for her recurring role of Becky in the Starz series Sweetbitter and the recurring role of Lelia in Freeform's The Bold Type. As a model, Katerina has worked with brands including Gap, Adidas, Nordstrom, L'Oreal, and more.
Tia Carrere will play Lady Danger. Since her breakthrough role as Cassandra Wong in Wayne's World, Carrere has starred in True Lies, Rising Sun, and Relic Hunter. The two-time Grammy Award winner also voiced Nani in the Disney franchise Lilo and Stitch, and has recently appeared in Blue Bloods, Hawaii 5-0, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Logline: RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990's R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby's message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.
MPK Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television will produce the series for Netflix.
