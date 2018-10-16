Netflix : Letter to Shareholders

October 16, 2018

Fellow shareholders,

Our broad slate of original programming helped drive a solid quarter of growth with streaming revenue increasing 36% year over year and global membership surpassing 130 million paid and 137 million total. We're thrilled to be growing internet entertainment across the globe.

Q3 Results and Q4 Forecast

Streaming revenue grew 36% year over year in Q3, as average paid membership increased 25% and ASP rose 8%. International revenue included a -$90 million year over year impact from currency. Excluding the impact of F/X, international ASP rose 11% year over year and 2% sequentially.

Operating margin expanded 500 bps year over year to 12%. This exceeded our forecast of 10.5% due to the timing of content and marketing spend, a portion of which moved into Q4. EPS of $0.89 vs. $0.29 last year included an $8 million non-cash unrealized gain from F/X remeasurement on our Eurobond and a $38 million tax benefit related to adjustments to the transition tax on the repatriation of foreign earnings and the remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets (both related to true-ups from the 2017 US tax reform).

As a reminder, the quarterly guidance we provide is our internal forecast at the time we report and we strive for accuracy in our forecast. This means in some quarters we will be high and other quarters low relative to our guidance. This quarter, we under-forecasted memberships. Total net additions of 7.0m (up 31% vs. 5.3m last year) was higher than our forecast of 5.0m, and represented a new Q3 record. The variance relative to forecast was due to greater-than-expected acquisition globally, with strong growth broadly across all our markets including Asia.

For Q4, we forecast paid net additions of 7.6m, and total net additions of 9.4m, up 15% and 13% compared with 6.6m and 8.3m in Q4 last year. We're still targeting operating margin to be at the lower end of the 10%-11% range for the full year 2018. This means that in Q4 we expect operating margin will dip to 5% from 7.5% in the year ago quarter. As we have written in previous letters, this sequential decline in operating margin in the second half of 2018 is due to the timing of content spend and a higher mix of original films in Q4'18 (film amortization is more accelerated than series amortization due to more front-loaded viewing). We would have preferred our operating margin to have been a little steadier over the course of the year, and we will target a little less quarterly variance next year in our progress to our full year target of 13% (assuming no major FX moves).

Next quarter, we expect to reclassify certain personnel costs from G&A to Content and Marketing, and from Technology & Development to Other Cost of Revenues. This change would reflect the ongoing evolution of our business to include self-production of content. A growing number of employees are becoming involved in developing content as we migrate to self-produce more of our content vs. only licensing original and non-original content. We expect to make the same change with marketing and other tech employee costs to maintain consistency in approach. The change would result in a comprehensive view of our total spending on content and marketing. This reclassification would have no impact on total operating expenses, operating profit or operating margin. If enacted, we will provide quarterly pro-formas so investors will see the change cleanly.

Evolving to Paid Membership Focus

The chart below illustrates our weekly​paidnet additions (on the right) and​totalnet additions (on the left, which includes paid + free) over the last several years. Paid net adds are more steady, as total net additions can be skewed by free trials of varying quality. This skew adds noise to our membership

​

​

forecasts in a way that isn't material to revenue or the business. In comparison, paid net adds are a more reliable indicator of revenue growth.

Because growth in paid memberships is more steady, our forecast for paid net adds has been historically more accurate than our total net adds forecast. For example in Q2'18, our paid net adds forecast was off by 11% compared to a 17% variance for total net adds forecast. In addition, we are learning that no free trial may result in greater revenue in some markets, so free trial count at the end of a quarter will likely be a less insightful predictor of future growth than in the past.

As a result, starting with our earnings report in January 2019, we'll only guide to paid memberships; a year after that, in 2020, we'll cease reporting on end-of-quarter free trial count. We will show the weekly paid net adds graph, as above on the right, in each earnings letter going forward. We expect this additional disclosure will be helpful to your understanding of our business, in particular, how steady our paid membership growth is in the near term.

Content

We have three major categories of content: licensed non-first-window content such as​Shameless,​

licensed original first-window content such as​Orange is the New Black(owned and developed by​

Lionsgate), and now owned original first-window content from the Netflix studio, such asS​tranger

Things. Within those categories there are lots of subdivisions and per-territory treatments, but those are​

the big three buckets.

It was just two years ago when we began building the third category: a film and TV studio within Netflix.

Some of our notable owned-titles in addition toS​tranger Thingsi​nclude: Big Mouth, The Ranch,​Bright,

​

​ ​

Godless,T​he Kissing Booth,3​%,​Dark,​Sacred Gamesand​Nailed It. In addition to reducing our reliance on​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

outside studios, this initiative provides us with greater control over the content we create (e.g., long term global rights), the ability to strengthen title-brand-love and franchise value (like consumer products) and potentially lower costs (as we can avoid the markup 3rd party studios charge us). To do this, we've had to develop new capabilities to manage the entire production process from creative support, production planning, crew and vendor management to visual effects, to name a few.

Today, we employ hundreds of people in physical production, working on a wide variety of owned titles spread across scripted and unscripted series, kids, international content, standup, docs and feature films from all over the world. To support our efforts, we'll need more production capacity; we recently announced the selection ofA​lbuquerque, New Mexico​as the site of a new US production hub, where we anticipate bringing $1 billion dollars in production over the next 10 years and creating up to 1,000 production jobs per year. Our internal studio is already the single largest supplier of content to Netflix (on a cash basis).

We strive to offer a wide breadth of programming because we want to maximize the size of our membership base and people have very diverse tastes that we seek to satisfy. This also reduces our dependence on any individual title. Even our largest titles, which are viewed by tens of millions of our members, only account for a low single digit percentage of total streaming hours. Therefore, the vast majority of our growth in any given quarter is not attributable to any one piece of content, as you can see by the steadiness in our paid net additions.

This past quarter, in original series, we launched new seasons of​Orange is the New Black,​Ozark,Marvel's Luke Cageand debutedI​nsatiable. Late in the quarter, we releasedM​aniac, a limited series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. We have also been ramping up our animated adult comedy offering. In Q3, we successfully premieredD​isenchantment, from Matt Groening who createdT​he SimpsonsandF​uturama, andP​aradise PD, from the makers of​Brickleberry, to complement​Big Mouth,

​ ​

​

​

​

​

​ ​ ​

​

​

Bojack Horsemanand​F is for Family.

​ ​

We also continue to expand our international originals, with projects spanning India, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey and throughout the Middle East to just name a few. In India, our hit series​Sacred Gameswas followed up by​Ghoulin late August.L​a Casa de las Flores, our latest Mexican original, has become a big hit.

​

​

​

As part of ourS​ummer of Love​and building on the success of​Set It UpandT​he Kissing Booth, we released original filmsL​ike Father(starring Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer in a daughter-father​

​

​

dramedy),S​ierra Burgess Is a Loser(starring​Stranger Things' Barb, Shannon Purser) and​To All the Boys

​

​

I've Loved Before, which is one of our most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing. More​

than 80 million accounts have watched one or more of the​Summer of Lovefilms globally and we are​

already in production for the next set of original rom-coms for our members.

This December, we'll be launching​ROMA, from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. We support​

simultaneous release in cinema and on Netflix, and the film will debut on Netflix and on over 100 screens worldwide, just as we are doing currently with2​2 July, from Oscar-nominated director Paul​

Greengrass. We believe in our member-centric simultaneous release model for our original films and welcome additional theatre chains that are open to carrying our films to provide the shared-viewing, big-screen experience to their customers who enjoy that option.

We've come a long way in the five years since launching original content on Netflix. In addition to our commercial success, we're ecstatic when the creators we work with are recognized for their inspiring work. This year, Netflix originals led with 112 Emmy nominations spanning 40 of our shows, docs andspecials across nearly every category and we're humbled to have tied HBO with the most number of Emmy wins with 23.

We're also thrilled that Netflix has been a launching pad for a new generation of global stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Jacob Elordi, Noah Centineo and Gaten Matarazzo. When our service helps our talent develop huge fan bases (from small followings to over 10 million Instagram followers), we can attract the best talent in the world. This explosive growth in popularity is a good indicator that our shows and stars are breaking out around the planet.

More EU content

The European Union is currently rewriting its audio visual rules, which will eventually require subscription streaming services to devote a minimum of 30% of their catalog to European works. In addition, some member states are looking to require services like ours to invest some portion of local revenues into European works. We anticipate being able to meet these requirements by evolving our content offering.

We are heavily investing around the world to share stories broadly and to strengthen local production capacity and opportunity. We'd prefer to focus on making our service great for our members, which would include producing local content, rather than on satisfying quotas, but we anticipate that a regional content quota which approximates the region's share of our global membership will only marginally reduce member satisfaction. Nonetheless, quotas, regardless of market size, can negatively impact both the customer experience and creativity. We believe a more effective way for a country to support strong local content is to directly incentivize local content creators, independent of distribution channel.