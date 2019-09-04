Netflix : MADE IN KOREA, WATCHED BY THE WORLD

Seoul, September 5, 2019 - Netflix is gearing up its Made in Korea content production through broadened collaboration with the local creator community.

At the 14th Asian TV Drama Conference presented by Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, Netflix announced that more than 10 new Korean Originals are under production or will be showcased soon. The announced slate includes a wide spectrum of various themes, from supernatural action drama to romance with a Sci-Fi twist , to a reality show , stand-up comedy and teen drama.

In the opening remarks at the 14th Asian TV Drama Conference, Rob Roy, Vice President - Content at Netflix APAC said, 'Asian content has found fans around the world trenscending languages and borders, and we are humbled to work with some of the finest creators and talent here in Korea and all over the region.' He added, 'Whether it is a story about a Joseon crown prince saving his kingdom from zombies or a school nurse protecting students with her supernatural gift, each show is about how the TV form is helping to realize the artistic visions of Korean creators, and Netflix is honored to bring these stories to the world, bringing their creative visions to life on the screen.'

넷플릭스가 향후 공개할 한국 오리지널 신작 라인업에는 정유미, 남주혁 주연의 보건교사 안은영>, 윤현민, 고성희 주연의 로맨스 나 홀로 그대>, 코미디언 박나래의 스탠드업 코미디 쇼 농염주의보>, 인생을 걸고 혹독한 수업을 치르는 고등학생들의 이야기를 담은 인간수업>, 황동혁 감독의 신작 오징어 게임> 등이 있다. 아울러, 한국형 좀비와 갓 열풍으로 전 세계를 강타했던 킹덤>과 치밀한 추리와 스릴 넘치는 사건으로 가득찬 리얼 버라이어티 쇼 범인은 바로 너>의 새로운 시즌 역시 넷플릭스 팬들을 다시 찾아온다.

Upcoming Netflix Korean Original titles shared at the Asia TV Drama Conference are:

Park Narae: Glamor Warning Busted S2 My Holo Love Kingdom 2 Extracurricular The School Nurse Files Round Six (fka Squid Game) S1

More details about other new Korean Original titles will also be announced soon.MADE IN KOREA, WATCHED BY THE WORLD