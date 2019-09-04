Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : MADE IN KOREA, WATCHED BY THE WORLD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

Seoul, September 5, 2019 - Netflix is gearing up its Made in Korea content production through broadened collaboration with the local creator community.

At the 14th Asian TV Drama Conference presented by Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, Netflix announced that more than 10 new Korean Originals are under production or will be showcased soon. The announced slate includes a wide spectrum of various themes, from supernatural action drama to romance with a Sci-Fi twist , to a reality show , stand-up comedy and teen drama.

In the opening remarks at the 14th Asian TV Drama Conference, Rob Roy, Vice President - Content at Netflix APAC said, 'Asian content has found fans around the world trenscending languages and borders, and we are humbled to work with some of the finest creators and talent here in Korea and all over the region.' He added, 'Whether it is a story about a Joseon crown prince saving his kingdom from zombies or a school nurse protecting students with her supernatural gift, each show is about how the TV form is helping to realize the artistic visions of Korean creators, and Netflix is honored to bring these stories to the world, bringing their creative visions to life on the screen.'

넷플릭스가 향후 공개할 한국 오리지널 신작 라인업에는 정유미, 남주혁 주연의 보건교사 안은영>, 윤현민, 고성희 주연의 로맨스 나 홀로 그대>, 코미디언 박나래의 스탠드업 코미디 쇼 농염주의보>, 인생을 걸고 혹독한 수업을 치르는 고등학생들의 이야기를 담은 인간수업>, 황동혁 감독의 신작 오징어 게임> 등이 있다. 아울러, 한국형 좀비와 갓 열풍으로 전 세계를 강타했던 킹덤>과 치밀한 추리와 스릴 넘치는 사건으로 가득찬 리얼 버라이어티 쇼 범인은 바로 너>의 새로운 시즌 역시 넷플릭스 팬들을 다시 찾아온다.

Upcoming Netflix Korean Original titles shared at the Asia TV Drama Conference are:

  1. Park Narae: Glamor Warning
  2. Busted S2
  3. My Holo Love
  4. Kingdom 2
  5. Extracurricular
  6. The School Nurse Files
  7. Round Six (fka Squid Game) S1

More details about other new Korean Original titles will also be announced soon.MADE IN KOREA, WATCHED BY THE WORLD

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 02:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
10:22pNETFLIX : Made in korea, watched by the world
PU
05:44pNETFLIX : Kevin James to headline NASCAR sitcom for Netflix
AQ
03:37pNETFLIX : ​start your engines! kevin james heads into the pit in new netfl..
PU
12:42pNETFLIX : CAST SET FOR FAMILY FILM “A BABYSITTER'S GUIDE TO MONSTER HUNTIN..
PU
12:38pMediaset gets approval for pan-European plan, Vivendi to fight back
RE
10:41aNETFLIX : Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix movie, 'The White Tiger'
AQ
02:47aAT&T : Picks Media Chief as Heir Apparent
DJ
09/03NETFLIX : Ramin bahrani to direct priyanka chopra jonas and rajkumar rao in netf..
PU
09/03LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/03Indonesia plans tax overhaul to make tech firms pay VAT - finance minister
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 203 M
EBIT 2019 2 686 M
Net income 2019 1 469 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,3x
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,64x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 389,39  $
Last Close Price 291,52  $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX8.91%126 661
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.20%398 718
NASPERS LIMITED28.36%99 867
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA17.54%23 979
COSTAR GROUP INC81.37%22 362
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP38.93%21 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group