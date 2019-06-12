Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : MATTHEW ALDRICH TAPPED TO OVERSEE CREATIVE ADAPTATION OF THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA FOR NETFLIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

12 June 2019

MATTHEW ALDRICH TAPPED TO OVERSEE CREATIVE ADAPTATION OF THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA FOR NETFLIX
  • Netflix has announced that Matthew Aldrich has come on board to oversee the development and creative live-action adaptation of C.S. Lewis' beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series
  • Aldrich will work across both series and film and serve as a creative architect on all projects under the deal.
  • Aldrich most recently co-wrote COCO for Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. COCO won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and grossed over $800 million worldwide.
  • Last October it was announced that Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company entered a multi-year deal where Netflix will develop stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide.
  • All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber serving as executive producers for series and as producers for features.
  • In total the Narnia books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated in more than 47 languages worldwide.

Matthew Aldrich Headshot (for download)

Receive Press Release Updates

Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
04:34pNETFLIX : Matthew aldrich tapped to oversee creative adaptation of the chronicle..
PU
04:33pNETFLIX INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pComcast to double spending at Sky on European original programs
RE
12:35p&LSQUO;JINN' : 8 things to know about the supernatural series
AQ
11:39aNETFLIX : Russian Doll star thanks Netflix algorithm for the show's success
AQ
10:07aSalesforce bets on big data with $15.3 billion Tableau buy
RE
08:56aNETFLIX : Graphite Comics Launches Ultimate Netflix-Meets-Spotify-Meets-YouTube ..
AQ
08:36aNETFLIX : The Movie Studio Geo-Fractures Four Motion Picture Titles for Release ..
AQ
07:59aNETFLIX : Gobelins and netflix partner to promote diversity in the animation ind..
PU
07:26aNETFLIX : Can Netflix sustain in front of Disney?
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 218 M
EBIT 2019 2 625 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 105,04
P/E ratio 2020 60,81
EV / Sales 2019 8,30x
EV / Sales 2020 6,78x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 392 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX31.24%147 181
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.47%404 984
NASPERS LIMITED25.00%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA22.11%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR7.26%21 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About