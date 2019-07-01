Log in
NETFLIX

(NFLX)
Netflix : Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina all set to add to the thrill of Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer

07/01/2019

01 July 2019

Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina all set to add to the thrill of Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer The leading men of the thriller express their excitement on working with Netflix

Set For Release: 1st July 2019

Image Link

Mumbai, 2019 - As part of building a robust and diverse slate of films and series in India, Netflix is also partnering with the best and brightest talent from the Indian film industry to tell unique stories to a global audience. The most recent addition to the Netflix family is the cast for one of the most anticipated thriller films of the year, Mrs. Serial Killer - actors Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

The film which stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role will see Manoj and Mohit furthering the plot point and raising intrigue around the season's most elusive serial killer.

Having played characters of different shades throughout his career, Manoj Bajpayee is looking forward to essay this well-crafted role. Talking about the film, he said, 'It has been a couple of years since our short film, KRITI, which created quite a massive buzz in the digital world. Loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director. When Shirish reached out to me with this role in Mrs. Serial Killer, I couldn't delay in saying yes to it as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, 'What you see is not necessarily what you get'.'

One of the best rising talents in the industry, Mohit Raina is excited to showcase a very different character on-screen. On working on this film and his role, he said, 'I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in Mrs. Serial Killer, and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him. This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming. I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film.'

Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, Mrs. Serial Killer's mystery will soon unfold on Netflix.

About Mrs. Serial Killer:

When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. The thriller is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 149 paid million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 19:07:06 UTC
