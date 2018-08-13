Log in
Netflix : Mark Millar and Netflix set Action-Packed Prodigy as Second Comic Book Franchise

08/13/2018

Award-winning comic book artist Rafael Albuquerque will illustrate the series

See the variant cover by Özgür Yildirim here

Hollywood, Calif. -- August 13, 2018- Today, Netflix and Millarworld announced comic book series Prodigy from Mark Millar. The superstar artist selected to bring this idea to the printed page is Brazilian superstar Rafael Albuquerque (Batman, American Vampire), whom Millar previously worked on the popular comic-book Huck. This is also the second comic book franchise since Mark Millar joined Netflix. The Magic Order previously hit stands on June 13thof this year and became the biggest selling new comic-book franchise in nearly 20 years.

Prodigy will be available in comic book stores and online on December 5th, 2018.

In Prodigy, the world's smartest man isn't content with running the world's most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenge and so he's become the go-to guy for governments around the world when a problem arises they just can't handle. A Nobel-Prize winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult, Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sitting at the top of the Fortune 500. These are the tales of the world's most exceptional man and this story marks his first published adventure.

'I gave myself a challenge when I created Prodigy. I wanted to write the smartest thing I've ever written and at the same time top any action set-pieces I've ever managed in the past and I honestly couldn't be happier with how this has turned out.' said Millar, President and Chief Creative Officer, Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix. 'Edison Crane is by far the best character I've created in my career and I'm delighted that my genius friend Rafa Albuquerque is drawing the comic-book side of all this. He's really one of the best artists in the world. I can't wait to share this with everyone. This really is a beaut and we're incredibly proud of it.'

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Mark Millar and Millarworld

Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix, is an entertainment company run by Mark and Lucy Millar. Millarworld's comic book franchises, like Wanted, Kingsman, Reborn, Empress, Kick-Ass, Jupiter's Legacy and many others, have achieved huge success as global franchises ranging across publishing, cinema, clothing, video-games and toys over the past fourteen years. In his years at Marvel, Mark wrote some of the biggest-selling books of this generation, massively influencing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His book, The Ultimates, was named by Time Magazine as Comic Book Of The Decade and his Superman opus, Red Son, remains the best-selling Superman graphic novel of all time.

# # #

Media Contact:

Don Halcombe

Netflix PR

310-975-8931

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 19:40:00 UTC
