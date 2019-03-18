Netflix : NASIM PEDRAD, JASON MITCHELL, ANNA CAMP, AND ROBBIE AMELL BOARD NETFLIX'S “DESPERADOS”

Log in
0
03/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

18 March 2019

NASIM PEDRAD, JASON MITCHELL, ANNA CAMP, AND ROBBIE AMELL BOARD NETFLIX'S 'DESPERADOS'

  • Cast: Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin, SNL), Jason Mitchell (Mudbound, The Chi), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, The Wedding Year), and Robbie Amell (When We First Met, The Babysitter)
  • Director: LP (Funny or Die, Mr. Mom)
  • Writer: Ellen Rapoport
  • Producers: Mason Novick (MXN Entertainment), John Finemore (Lost City) and Good Universe
  • Executive Producers: James Hope and Elizabeth Grave (Lost City)
  • Co-Producer: Brooke Davies (Lost City)
  • Logline: A panicked young woman, with her reluctant friends in tow, rushes to Mexico to try and delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:29:06 UTC
