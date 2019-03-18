Netflix : NASIM PEDRAD, JASON MITCHELL, ANNA CAMP, AND ROBBIE AMELL BOARD NETFLIX'S “DESPERADOS”

NASIM PEDRAD, JASON MITCHELL, ANNA CAMP, AND ROBBIE AMELL BOARD NETFLIX'S 'DESPERADOS'
-
Cast: Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin, SNL), Jason Mitchell (Mudbound, The Chi), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, The Wedding Year), and Robbie Amell (When We First Met, The Babysitter)
-
Director: LP (Funny or Die, Mr. Mom)
-
Writer: Ellen Rapoport
-
Producers: Mason Novick (MXN Entertainment), John Finemore (Lost City) and Good Universe
-
Executive Producers: James Hope and Elizabeth Grave (Lost City)
-
Co-Producer: Brooke Davies (Lost City)
-
Logline: A panicked young woman, with her reluctant friends in tow, rushes to Mexico to try and delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.
