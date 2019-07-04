Netflix : NEW ROMANTIC K-DRAMA ON NETFLIX ROOKIE HISTORIAN GOO HAE-RYUNG WILL MELT YOUR HEART

SEOUL, July 5, 2019 - Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, a Korean historical romance series, will launch globally on July 17.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung is about a love story between aspiring historian Goo Hae-ryung, who dreams of a future where all people are equal, and prince Yi Rim, a lonely man who leads a double life as a romance novelist.

The series is set in the 19th century Joseon Dynasty when everyone is old-fashioned and holding onto things of the past. But in order to leave records about the queen's quarters, which are off limits to male historians, an unprecedented government exam is held to select female historians, and Goo Hae-ryung officially becomes a 'rookie historian' working at the palace.

Goo Hae-ryung, played by Shin Se-kyung, is brazen and honest, and she believes that the brush can be mightier than the sword. Shin is best known for her leading roles in The Bride of Habaek and Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me.

Cha Eun-woo, who is well known for his acting role in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and is also a member of the popular K-pop boy band Astro, plays Yi Rim, a prince who is second in succession to the throne. Yi Rim's father, the king, however, dislikes him and even considers him a threat to the royal family.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung is written by Kim Ho-soo and directed by Kang Il-soo and Han Hyun-hee. It will release two episodes weekly on Netflix, starting from July 17 in most countries in APAC and English territories, while for the rest of the world, from July 27. In Japan, meanwhile, all episodes will launch at once on September 20.

