Netflix : One Day At A Time

0
03/14/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

14 March 2019

One Day At A Time

Statement from Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix: 'It's been a great honor to work with the legendary Norman Lear on One Day at a Time. I've personally spoken with Norman, and co-creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, to express my gratitude to them, all the writers, the dedicated crew and the cast including the brilliant Justina Machado and dazzling Rita Moreno for creating a series with such humor, heart and humanity. This was a very difficult decision and we're thankful to all the fans who've supported the series, our partners at Sony, and all the critics who embraced it. While it's disappointing that more viewers didn't discover One Day at a Time, I believe the series will stand the test of time.'

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 18:23:06 UTC
