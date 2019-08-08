Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : PIERCE BROSNAN JOINS WILL FERRELL AND RACHEL MCADAMS IN “EUROVISION”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:40am EDT

07 August 2019

PIERCE BROSNAN JOINS WILL FERRELL AND RACHEL MCADAMS IN 'EUROVISION'
  • Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams will play aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir
  • Pierce Brosnan will star as Erick Erickssong, Lars' father and the most handsome man in Iceland
  • Director: David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge)
  • Writers: Will Ferrell, Andrew Steele
  • Producers: Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy (Gary Sanchez Productions)
  • Executive Producer: Adam McKay
  • Logline: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.
  • The film is currently in production in the UK and Iceland
  • The 64th edition of the competition had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May this year, the winner was The Netherlands with the song 'Arcade', performed by Duncan Laurence. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. This year 41 countries competed for the prize. The show is now a global phenomenon with fans all over the world.
  • Former contestants ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland) launched successful worldwide careers after their wins at 'The Eurovision Song Contest.'
Receive Press Release Updates

Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
08/09'CRIMINAL' : David Tennant, Hayley Atwell series to premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix
AQ
08/09Inside General Mills' Plan to Make Lucky Charms Seem Hip -- Journal Report
DJ
08/09Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
DJ
08/09Ad-Rich Roku Fends Off Streaming Giants -- WSJ
DJ
08/08NETFLIX : Announces cast for original series away starring hilary swank and josh..
PU
08/08CBS beats revenue estimates on higher entertainment sales
RE
08/08'THE POLITICIAN' : Netflix gives first look at Ryan Murphy series
AQ
08/08Angry Birds maker Rovio's profit hit by Hatch expansion
RE
08/08STRANGER THINGS VS MICKEY MOUSE : Can the media old guard see off the disrupters..
AQ
08/08NETFLIX : PIERCE BROSNAN JOINS WILL FERRELL AND RACHEL MCADAMS IN “EUROVIS..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 202 M
EBIT 2019 2 688 M
Net income 2019 1 476 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 94,3x
P/E ratio 2020 54,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,20x
EV / Sales2020 5,95x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 308,93  $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX15.42%138 312
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.07%414 578
NASPERS LIMITED23.21%99 267
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA36.57%28 338
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.30%24 037
COSTAR GROUP INC86.44%22 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group