Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : RAGNAROK - A NEW NORWEGIAN NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:10am EDT

19 March 2019

See Media Contacts

RAGNAROK - A NEW NORWEGIAN NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

STARRING JONAS STRAND GRAVLI FROM THE NETFLIX FILM 22 JULY, DAVID STAKSTON, THERESA FROSTAD EGGESBØ, HERMAN TØMMERAAS AND EMMA BONES.

Amsterdam - The filming of brand new Norwegian Netflix Original Ragnarok has just begun in Odda, Norway. The cast includes David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas And Emma Bones. The series is created by award winning writer, Adam Price, and produced by SAM productions. Ragnarok will launch exclusively on Netflix in 2020.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we're headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time...

The six part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price functions as creator, writer and executive producer and is joined by the Norwegian co-executive producer and writer Simen Alsvik (Lilyhammer, Neste Sommer), executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (Antichrist, Melancholia) and producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen (Pros and Cons, Something's Rockin').

The cast of Ragnarok also includes Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Line Verndal, Fridtjov Såheim, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

Main cast
Magne - David Stakston (previously David Alexander Sjøholt)
19 years old

David starred in the successful series SKAM as Magnus Fossbakken. The character Magnus is an outstanding portrait of being young, and David managed to make his character relatable for all teenagers in Scandinavia by not being so perfect.

Laurits - Jonas Strand Gravli
27 years old

In just two years Jonas has landed several leading roles as in the TV-series Wisting, the Netflix film 22 July and Academy Award Nominee Esben Sandberg's Amundsen.

Saxa - Theresa Frostad Eggesbø
21 years old

Theresa had the lead role in the Norwegian feature film Kometen (The Comet). She moved to Liverpool in order to pursue her music career, meanwhile she continued acting and delivered an amazing performance in the Danish Short Film November, where she won the 'Best Acting' prize at Cinalfama Lisbon International Film Festival.

Fjor - Herman Tømmeraas
21 years old

Herman is an actor, dancer and model. After starring as Christoffer Schistad (also known as

Penetrator-Chris) in SKAM, his Instagram exploded and now 1,7 million people follow his everyday

life and projects. His latest project was the NRK series, Semester in which he plays the main character.

Gry - Emma Bones
19 years old

Emma had her breakthrough in the award-winning and popular NRK-series Heimebane. She plays the strong, loving but independent daughter of the main character Helena Mikkelsen.

About SAM Productions:
SAM Productions is a Danish screenwriter-based production company with the ambition of working with the strongest talent from the world of TV series and feature films, creating stories for a large audience both in Denmark and abroad. SAM Productions was founded in 2014 by creator of The Killing, Søren Sveistrup, Adam Price and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen.

About Netflix:
Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

Receive Press Release Updates

Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.

Subscribe to RSS

Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 09:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
05:10aNETFLIX : Ragnarok - a new norwegian netflix original series
PU
03/18Netflix says it will not join Apple TV service
RE
03/18NETFLIX : NASIM PEDRAD, JASON MITCHELL, ANNA CAMP, AND ROBBIE AMELL BOARD NETFLI..
PU
03/18NETFLIX : A renewable energy update from us
PU
03/15NETFLIX : creates resource website for those affected by content of 'Girl'
AQ
03/15NETFLIX : Brian Helgeland to write, direct 'Button Man' movie for Netflix
AQ
03/14NETFLIX : has acquired global rights to Mandarin title Green Door starring Golde..
PU
03/14NETFLIX : cancels 'One Day at a Time' reboot after 3 seasons
AQ
03/14NETFLIX : BRIAN HELGELAND TO WRITE AND DIRECT “BUTTON MAN” BASED ON ..
PU
03/14NETFLIX : One Day At A Time
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 226 M
EBIT 2019 2 651 M
Net income 2019 1 844 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,38
P/E ratio 2020 55,72
EV / Sales 2019 8,32x
EV / Sales 2020 6,80x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX35.80%158 677
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.04%435 927
NASPERS LIMITED12.36%94 947
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.03%25 663
IQIYI INC81.71%19 553
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP14.76%17 597
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.