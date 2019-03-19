Netflix : RAGNAROK - A NEW NORWEGIAN NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Amsterdam - The filming of brand new Norwegian Netflix Original Ragnarok has just begun in Odda, Norway. The cast includes David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas And Emma Bones. The series is created by award winning writer, Adam Price, and produced by SAM productions. Ragnarok will launch exclusively on Netflix in 2020.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we're headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time...

The six part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price functions as creator, writer and executive producer and is joined by the Norwegian co-executive producer and writer Simen Alsvik (Lilyhammer, Neste Sommer), executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (Antichrist, Melancholia) and producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen (Pros and Cons, Something's Rockin').

The cast of Ragnarok also includes Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Line Verndal, Fridtjov Såheim, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

Magne - David Stakston (previously David Alexander Sjøholt)

19 years old

David starred in the successful series SKAM as Magnus Fossbakken. The character Magnus is an outstanding portrait of being young, and David managed to make his character relatable for all teenagers in Scandinavia by not being so perfect.

Laurits - Jonas Strand Gravli

27 years old

In just two years Jonas has landed several leading roles as in the TV-series Wisting, the Netflix film 22 July and Academy Award Nominee Esben Sandberg's Amundsen.

Saxa - Theresa Frostad Eggesbø

21 years old

Theresa had the lead role in the Norwegian feature film Kometen (The Comet). She moved to Liverpool in order to pursue her music career, meanwhile she continued acting and delivered an amazing performance in the Danish Short Film November, where she won the 'Best Acting' prize at Cinalfama Lisbon International Film Festival.

Fjor - Herman Tømmeraas

21 years old

Herman is an actor, dancer and model. After starring as Christoffer Schistad (also known as

Penetrator-Chris) in SKAM, his Instagram exploded and now 1,7 million people follow his everyday

life and projects. His latest project was the NRK series, Semester in which he plays the main character.

Gry - Emma Bones

19 years old

Emma had her breakthrough in the award-winning and popular NRK-series Heimebane. She plays the strong, loving but independent daughter of the main character Helena Mikkelsen.

